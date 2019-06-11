Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce moves back home after having to relocate due to a flood

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO The Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Information Centre had to be temporarily relocated due to a flood.

The Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce has officially moved back into the office and visitor services building on Market Street after a flood caused them to temporarily relocate.

“While we are happy to be going ‘home’ the building restoration is not quite complete because we are waiting for flooring and some finishing touches,” said Elizabeth Aman-Hume, Executive Director for the chamber. “Meanwhile we will be open and operational for Chamber business and visitor services. When the flooring comes later in June we will have a slight interruption in services during the installation. We will keep you informed when the time comes.”

Amma-Hume added that while their phone service will be limited at the start, they were hoping to be up and running by the afternoon of June 3.

“We truly appreciate your patience over the past few months and again while we get organized and moved,” said Aman-Hume. “Thank you for your support.”