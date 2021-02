Port Hardy Fire Rescue firefighters are pushing their fitness through the month of February.

Port Hardy Fire Rescue’s #bclavirtualchallenge2021 team were working on their second fitness challenge on Thursday night with 1.2 km of dummy drags and carries.

Port Hardy Fire Rescue firefighters are pushing their fitness through the month of February to raise money for the BC Lung Association.

Have you donated? Click the link HERE to support the cause.

