Port Hardy Hospital Auxiliary’s annual ‘Christmas Sale’ at the Thunderbird Mall

The Port Hardy Hospital Auxiliary is right in the midst of its annual Christmas Sale at the Thunderbird Mall.

The sale runs Nov. 13 to Nov. 27, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. from Monday to Saturday, and Noreen Liepins, the lead volunteer behind the annual event, said it’s really “a whole year project” putting together the fundraiser.

“Most of the stuff here is brand new and we really are grateful to the people who donate to us, they are very very generous,” she added.

The Christmas Sale is the auxiliary’s major fundraiser of the year, with all the proceeds going towards the fire department, the hospital, the ambulance, and also any community members who are in need.

“If you want that special gift for whoever, you’ll probably find it here,” laughed Liepins, who said she hopes everyone comes out and supports the auxiliary before the sale ends.

