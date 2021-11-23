Port Hardy Hospital Auxiliary volunteers stop for a group photo together on Thursday, Nov. 18. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

Port Hardy Hospital Auxiliary volunteers stop for a group photo together on Thursday, Nov. 18. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

Port Hardy Hospital Auxiliary’s annual ‘Christmas Sale’ at the Thunderbird Mall

The Port Hardy Hospital Auxiliary is right in the midst of its annual Christmas Sale at the Thunderbird Mall.

The sale runs Nov. 13 to Nov. 27, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. from Monday to Saturday, and Noreen Liepins, the lead volunteer behind the annual event, said it’s really “a whole year project” putting together the fundraiser.

“Most of the stuff here is brand new and we really are grateful to the people who donate to us, they are very very generous,” she added.

The Christmas Sale is the auxiliary’s major fundraiser of the year, with all the proceeds going towards the fire department, the hospital, the ambulance, and also any community members who are in need.

“If you want that special gift for whoever, you’ll probably find it here,” laughed Liepins, who said she hopes everyone comes out and supports the auxiliary before the sale ends.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Christmasfundraiser

Previous story
Jillian Harris joins Do Some Good to drive more community impact

Just Posted

FILE – A boat speeds along a flooded highway 1 in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
More atmospheric rivers set to pummel southern B.C.

The Port Hardy Hospital Auxiliary’s “Christmas Sale” is on at the Thunderbird Mall from Nov. 13 until Nov. 27, Monday to Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Port Hardy Hospital Auxiliary’s annual ‘Christmas Sale’ at the Thunderbird Mall

Eagle Eyes Facebook photo
‘Eagle Eyes’ to rock out the Gate House Theatre in Port McNeill

Dr. Charmaine Enns, the North Island medical health officer, recently addressed pandemic concerns during an online meeting with parents of schoolchildren. (Comox Valley Record file photo)
Household and family clusters blamed for surge in North Island COVID-19 cases