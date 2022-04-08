Port Hardy Minor Hockey thanks director of recreation for an excellent season

Port Hardy Minor Hockey had six full teams on the ice for the first time in years

Port Hardy Minor Hockey (PHMH) president Nicki Ranger wrote a letter to council thanking the District of Port Hardy’s director of recreation for all her help over the 2021-2022 season.

“On behalf of Port Hardy Minor Hockey Association, I want to forward my deepest gratitude for your director of recreation, Tanya Kaul,” wrote Ranger. “This was our first season working together with Tanya in her new role, and as one of the largest ice users at the Don Cruickshank Arena, she was incredibly supportive of our organization.”

Ranger noted that running a busy minor hockey league takes a lot of work, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hockey can be a demanding sport and inevitably can have its high points and low points,” she wrote, stating that despite these challenges, “in this last year, we doubled our player registration, hosted hockey and goalie clinics and tournaments when public health orders allowed.”

According to Ranger’s letter, PHMH had six full teams on the ice for the first time in years, coupled with high player engagement all season.

“Overall, we had one of the best seasons to date, and this was in part to the excellent relationship we developed with Tanya in her role,” Ranger said. “She was an outstanding liaison between our association and the district. She supported us when we asked, and her communication was always open and transparent. We appreciated her being open to our suggestions to make hockey easier for us… we were especially appreciative of her willingness to listen. She took the time to get to know our executive members, coaches and officials and to connect with them whenever she could. She was truly invaluable to us this season and we are so grateful that the district not only implemented this role for recreation, but chose an invaluable recreational leader to do the job. She made our season easier, and we are thankful.”

As PHMH’s 2021-2022 season comes to a close, Ranger added the club will be hosting its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 11 at the Civic Centre, “and we invite you [Port Hardy council] and Tanya to attend. We look forward to another excellent season working together in partnership to continue to expand and grow minor hockey in Port Hardy even further.”

Port Hardy mayor Dennis Dugas said he would like to attend the upcoming AGM and would be contacting Ranger.

