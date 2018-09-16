PORT HARDY MUSEUM, BLAND PHOTO A picture of Lilian Bland’s homestead, reportedly dating back as far as 1920s.

Port Hardy museum features exhibit on aviator, journalist and local resident

“Quite the life, quite the woman,” Hutton said, describing Lilian Bland.

Who was Lilian Bland?

Jane Hutton, curator at Port Hardy museum, exuded a sense of enthusiasm as she presented the most recent exhibit about Bland, where residents are encouraged to learn the North Island local’s life story that dates back to the 1920s.

“There’s not a lot of artifacts here, because the woman who’s featured in this exhibit left in the 1920s,” Hutton explained.

“There’s just some bits from the household,” she added. “And a couple of things from the Quatsino post office where she received parcels.”

The items were retrieved and donated to the museum by the Bland family, and Hutton was able to display a lantern, some stone tools, a few books, and other miscellaneous tools typical to a residence during the early 1900s.

“If you don’t know anything about this person, Lilian Bland, she was an Anglo-Irish aristocrat and the first woman in the world to build and fly her own airplane, which she did in about 1910 in Ireland.”

Soon after Bland married “she followed her husband out here and homesteaded over at Quatsino,” Hutton said, adding, “Quite the life, quite the woman.”

Bland, an “Aviatrix” as one information display puts it, was born in 1878 in England. According to a Gazette article from 1973, her father John was a well-known artist, while her husband, Charles, was a lieutenant with a military intelligence unit. The display then continues to describe her life story and how she came to live in the region.

“So what we have at the exhibit, we have pictures, a photograph of her, her daughter and husband, a picture of the plane – these (books) are many of the things she wrote. She was a journalist before she moved over here,” added Hutton, who noted the Bland exhibit will be on display until the end of September.

Hutton is planning a new exhibit which may focus on work wear as soon as next month.

Previous story
NIC students hit the books as the new school year starts

Just Posted

Arrest made in Port Alice mail bomb incident

A 73 year old resident of Whitehorse, Yukon, was arrested on September 13th and remains in custody.

Municipal spending outpaces population growth 4-fold in B.C.: report

Canadian Federation of Independent Business has released its annual operational spending report

Three mayoral races in the North Island

Elections BC has finalized their nomination list for municipal, local elections for… Continue reading

Port Hardy resident furious over smart meter installation

“They came into my house without consent and it wasn’t even a BC Hydro employee.”

West Coast sailing rough employment seas to help fish processing thrive

Big Read: Fish processors casting a wide net to overcome employment challenges

REPLAY: B.C.’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

District of Port Hardy trashes previous garbage bylaw, replaces it

The new bylaw allows the district to enter on residents’ properties without permission

Tenants union pushes back against B.C.’s 4.5% rent increase

They say it’s the highest rent increase in 15 years

Woman, 49, killed by her own dog in Alberta, police say

Dog had initially attacked daughter, 3

Aircraft hunt for plane reported overdue on flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack

Plane went missing Friday afternoon

B.C. VIEWS: ’Not photo radar’ coming soon to high-crash areas

ICBC deficit now largely due to reckless and distracted driving

Fearsome new stage begins as Florence floods inland rivers

Thousands of people have been evacuated already

NDP’s Jagmeet Singh set to run in B.C.’s Burnaby South riding after nomination

Singh blamed the Liberals and Conservatives for the current state of the country

Typhoon lashes south China after killing 36 in Philippines

Nearly half a million people had been evacuated from seven cities in China

Most Read