Port Hardy’s Director of Recreation, Tanya Kaul (right), shows how to use the new online registration system. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

Port Hardy Recreation launches online registration system

Port Hardy Recreation is excited to announce that it has launched its first ever online registration system in time for the release of the Winter 2022 Recreation Guide.

To celebrate, Port Hardy Recreation hosted an in-person celebration Dec. 1 in the lobby to welcome anyone who wanted to learn more about the online system, get help with setting up their online accounts, and to view the program lineup for the upcoming winter season.

“So you go to our new online portal, which is called the Port Hardy Recreation site, and from there you can create an account and view our upcoming programs,” said Tanya Kaul, director of recreation. “Dec. 15 is when registration opens and you can register for all of our community events.”

She added the whole idea behind the portal is to “promote flexibility and bring us in line with all of the other recreation centres who have an online registration system.”

Meanwhile, Port Hardy Recreation is hosting a Winter Festival at the Civic Centre Dec. 11-12.

