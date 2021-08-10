Port Hardy Recreation’s camps and events have been a big success this summer

Port Hardy Recreation is actively busy putting together more events for the fall

It has been quite the successful summer for Port Hardy Recreation.

“We’ve been holding our summer camp events since June and we’ve had phenomenal attendance so far, with a total of 116 kids registered for summer camp and 222 registered for our special events,” said Tanya Kaul, director of recreation for the District of Port Hardy.

She noted Port Hardy Recreation had scheduled four “Family Fun and Play” events this summer, which included numerous enjoyable outdoor activities at Storey’s Beach on July 28.

The fourth event will be held Aug. 18 at Carrot Park, if you want to sign up, please call Port Hardy Recreation at 250-949-6686.

Naomi Heath is the Community Outreach Coordinator for Port Hardy Recreation, and she has been busy organizing all of the camps and special events this summer. The district has also hired assistants to lead the camps and help out at all of the events.

As for the summer camps, they have been going “fantastic,” said Kaul. “We started off the summer with a soccer camp for ages 6-10, we had an extreme games camp for ages 6-10 in July, we had a youth camp connection for ages 11-14, and we’re going to end off our summer with a splish splash camp at Storey’s Beach for ages 6-12.”

The camps are weeklong, Monday to Friday, typically from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“The community support has been overwhelming,” Kaul said. “We’ve had such a great response on our Facebook, on our websites, and it’s really coming through to the district that parents are so excited to have these summer activities for kids to attend and stay active.”

She added Port Hardy Recreation is “actively busy putting together our fall events, and we’re hoping to launch them by the end of August — we’re going to have activities at the arena, fitness programs and community events, and we know there’s a growing need for more recreation and activities for all ages, from toddlers to seniors.”

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RecreationSummer