Port Hardy Secondary School holds rock contest

Staff at Port Hardy Secondary School have been missing their students and are trying to keep school spirit up by putting out weekly online challenges.

This week, staff have painted and hidden rocks around Port Hardy. Photos of the rocks are online at PHSS.ca. Students are challenged to find the rocks and send in a selfie with each one they find. At the end of the week staff will do a draw from all the entries and two students will receive prizes (along with the two staff who painted their rocks).

“Our problem is that the rocks are already disappearing from where staff are hiding them,” noted PHSS Principal Rena Sweeney. “We are requesting that students not touch the rocks to keep everyone safe, but I’m wondering if other people who don’t know about the contest are taking them.”

Sweeney asked for all residents to please leave the rocks where they are found, as they part of the contest the school is holding.

