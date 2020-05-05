A rock that was painted for Port Hardy Secondary School’s contest. (PHSS photo)

Port Hardy Secondary School holds rock contest

‘Our problem is that the rocks are already disappearing from where staff are hiding them’

Staff at Port Hardy Secondary School have been missing their students and are trying to keep school spirit up by putting out weekly online challenges.

This week, staff have painted and hidden rocks around Port Hardy. Photos of the rocks are online at PHSS.ca. Students are challenged to find the rocks and send in a selfie with each one they find. At the end of the week staff will do a draw from all the entries and two students will receive prizes (along with the two staff who painted their rocks).

“Our problem is that the rocks are already disappearing from where staff are hiding them,” noted PHSS Principal Rena Sweeney. “We are requesting that students not touch the rocks to keep everyone safe, but I’m wondering if other people who don’t know about the contest are taking them.”

Sweeney asked for all residents to please leave the rocks where they are found, as they part of the contest the school is holding.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

contestSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
QUIZ: A tribute to The Beatles

Just Posted

Port Hardy Secondary School holds rock contest

‘Our problem is that the rocks are already disappearing from where staff are hiding them’

Port McNeill’s OrcaFest cancelled, but parade still in the works

Summer festival canceled for Port McNeill due to COVID-19 concerns

50-foot sailboat runs aground in Port Hardy

A 50-foot sailboat has run aground in Hardy Bay by the seaplane… Continue reading

False complaint causes First Nation’s Health Director to issue warning to nearby community

‘Making a malicious, false complaint is a serious matter’

Port Hardy council amends financial plan, lowers tax rate

Council has approved reducing the taxation increase for 2020 from 4.2 per cent to 1.97.

Feds to buy up surplus from Canadian agrifood producers as part of $252M investment

Trudeau announced an additional $200 million credit line for dairy producers

Good Samaritans help three people survive tragic ATV accident at Chilliwack-area lake

Two young children died, but if not for Joy Pringle and Hannah Reinholt, it could have been worse.

Officials say B.C. could eventually double interactions without causing new COVID-19 surge

Interactions could grow from 30 per cent to 60 per cent of normal

Vancouver biotech company discovering antibodies for COVID-19 treatment

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $175 million federal funding for AbCellera

Most Canadians comfortable with pace of easing restrictions: poll

People in most provinces taking steps to reopen were between 60 and 70 per cent supportive of those moves

Renewable Natural Gas facility targeted for small B.C. town

Once in a lifetime thing, it doesn’t happen in small communities very often, says Fruitvale mayor.

Companies beef up COVID-19 measures with masks and temperature checks

Policies are part of a handful of increased protective measures companies are launching as provinces start to reopen

At least three years until ‘cataclysmic’ virus fallout recedes: Air Canada

Since mid-March, the country’s largest airline has slashed its flight schedule by more than 90 per cent

Kearl Lake workers from B.C. reminded to self-isolate due to COVID-19

15 laboratory-confirmed worker cases in B.C., 12 of which in Interior Health

Most Read