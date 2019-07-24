Port McNeill’s Gate House Theatre renovations begin – new chairs installed

All told, it cost $4,000 for the chairs.

TERRY RUTH EISSFELDT PHOTO 192 chairs are currently being installed in the Gate House Theatre in Port McNeill.

Terry Ruth Eissfeldt, spokesperson for the theatre, stated previously they had decided to bid for eight lots of chairs, and ended up winning at around $18 a chair, which is roughly $4,000.

All told, it cost $4,000 for the chairs, with the last $1,000 raised going to new rugs, paint, and costs involved regarding a building inspector and permits, specifically if they wanted to change the layout of the chairs.

The Gate House Community Association was formed in 2008, with its purposes being:

To educate and increase the public’s understanding and appreciation of performing and visual arts by providing performances of an artistic nature and by providing seminars on topics related to such performances;

To provide instructional seminars on topics related to the performing and visual arts; and

To educate the public in music, drama, film, dance, visual and written arts performance and composition through workshops and recitals.

