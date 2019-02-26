PIXABAY PHOTO Diabetes Undone, an interactive workshop will be held at the Gwa’sala-’Nakwaxda’xw SDA Church March 5 through March 21.

PRESS RELEASE: It’s possible to reverse your diabetes

“Really, it’s quite simple, the things I had to do. It wasn’t hardship at all.”

Currently, 26 million Americans have diabetes and 79 million have prediabetes.

Both of these conditions significantly increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and other complications. The prevailing medical paradigm teaches that diabetes is a chronic, incurable disease, and diabetics surrender to the idea that they will struggle with the disease for the rest of their lives.

In our fast-paced, money-driven healthcare system, providers often don’t have adequate time to educate patients about how to be healthy. All too often, patients are treated for the symptoms of disease, while the underlying causes of disease are not addressed.

Dr. Wes Youngberg, DrPH, has been working with diabetics for the past twenty-five years. He has found that, by addressing the cause of illness rather than just treating the symptoms, type 2 diabetics can experience dramatic health improvements, avoid complications, and possibly even reverse the condition.

Drawing from Dr. Youngberg’s extensive experience, Life & Health Network produced Diabetes Undone, a research-tested intervention in reversing type 2 diabetes and other lifestyle diseases.

The Diabetes Undone curriculum includes a cookbook, workbook, and informational videos and can be taken in a group setting or on an individual level from home. Participants will learn how to form new habits and make better choices based on increased knowledge, skills, and encouragement.

The program is designed to empower participants to optimize their nutrition, exercise, and other powerful lifestyle strategies, all of which enable them to reclaim their health.

The same strategies that are taught to fight diabetes also combat heart disease, obesity, cancer, autoimmune disease, and many other lifestyle-related health conditions.

“Really, it’s quite simple, the things I had to do. It wasn’t hardship at all. Six months later, I was declared non-diabetic. I reversed it. And since then, I had extensive tests done two months ago, and I’m still not diabetic or prediabetic. And that itself is the reward.” — Tom Zapara, 91-year old Diabetes Undone participant

About Life and Health

Life and Health Network is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating compelling, evidence based life and health media. We believe we were designed to have the physical, emotional, and spiritual domains of our life in balance. Our goal is to inspire and engage the global community to achieve that balance by living healthier and more abundant lives.

For further details, please contact:

Charles Lomudak

250-949-7584

okumuyaya@yahoo.ca

Previous story
PHOTO OF THE WEEK: Sun sets over North Island’s Beaver Lake

Just Posted

PRESS RELEASE: It’s possible to reverse your diabetes

“Really, it’s quite simple, the things I had to do. It wasn’t hardship at all.”

VIDEO: Wounded Warrior Run 2019 kicks off journey on Northern Vancouver Island

The team left Carrot Park in Port Hardy at 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 25 in -6 weather conditions.

North Island Peewee Eagles outlast Kerry Park Islanders, win first game in best of three playoff finals

The Peewee Eagles are in for a dogfight against the Islanders in best of three playoff finals.

Port Alice Health Forum gets heated, residents deeply concerned about the loss of emergency medical care

Speakers expressed dissatisfaction with Island Health and BC Ambulance Services in general.

UPDATE: Police determine no emergency in Friday’s mystery radio appeal for help

Police had asked for help following mysterious signals from somewhere between Comox and Sayward

Berlin’s polar bear cub growing fast, public debut soon

The bear was born Dec. 1 and weighed 8.5 kilograms at her first checkup

Special Olympics BC Winter Games a success

Top performers from the SOBC Games in Vernon qualified for spots on Team BC, members to be announced.

NDP leader Singh promises action on affordable housing after winning byelection

Leader will now have a seat in parliament

Ariana Grande to play Manchester, 2 years after arena bomb

Organizers say Grande will be a headliner at the Manchester Pride Live event on Aug. 25

Senior Australian cardinal convicted of molesting 2 choirboys

Cardinal George Pell was Pope Francis’ top financial adviser and the Vatican’s economy minister

Cohen expected to claim lying, racism and cheating by Trump

Trump’s former personal ‘fixer’ begins three days of congressional appearances on Tuesday

Markstrom posts 1st shutout of season as Canucks blank Ducks 4-0

Vancouver ships d-man Gudbranson to Pittsburgh earlier on trade deadline day

Trudeau partially waives solicitor-client privilege for Wilson-Raybould

Wilson-Raybould could now appear at the House of Commons justice committee as early as Wednesday.

Vancouver Island youths creating mural in memory of murdered teen Makayla Chang

Mural to be unveiled at Nanaimo’s Harewood Centennial Park on March 17

Most Read