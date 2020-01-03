Quatse River floods Pioneer Inn campground

The Quatse River has flooded the Pioneer Inn campground in Port Hardy. Floods are happening all over the North Island.

According to Emergency Info BC, river systems have been “responding to this storm last night and some of the river levels are now very high. Based on the forecast amount of rainfall and the current river conditions, the current hydrologic modelling indicates that the river systems in these regions are expected to continue to rise or to rise again. Some of the rivers are expected to peak at flows between the 5- and 10-year return periods tonight or on Saturday morning. Floods over the 20-year return period levels could also be possible for some of the smaller stream systems.”

