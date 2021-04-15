Quatse the sea otter pup continues to recover in treatment

Quatse’s last “pupdate” was on March 31, where it was noted she is “doing well and gaining weight.”

Quatse, the abandoned sea otter pup who was rescued in Port Hardy. (Marine Mammal Rescue Centre photo)

Quatse, the abandoned sea otter pup who was rescued in Port Hardy, has been at the Marine Mammal Rescue centre for over 30 days now, and her current habitat is the harbour pool.

This means she has already demonstrated that she can eat fish on her own so she’s been placed in the harbour pool to learn how to compete with other animals.

