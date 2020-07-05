QUIZ: A celebration of dogs

These are the dog days of summer. How much do you know about dogs?

This time of year is known as the dog days of summer.

For thousands of years, people and dogs have enjoyed a close friendship. To celebrate this friendship, here are a few questions about dogs.

How many can you answer?





READ ALSO: QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about the Olympics?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A celebration of weddings

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.