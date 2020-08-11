Reimagined campaign continues to make Vancouver Island wishes come true

Glenn Dodge, a volunteer with Make-A-Wish, stops in at 2% Jazz Coffee in Victoria to take part in the #UnWinedOutside campaign. (Photo courtesy of Make-A-Wish B.C. & Yukon)

A popular Island event will be back in action this summer, helping to make dreams come true.

UnWined, a food and beverage tasting event, has been reimagined as #UnWinedOutside to align with health and safety protocols and will continue to raise funds for the Make-A-Wish Foundation while keeping participants safe.

“We had to completely reimagine our format since we can’t allow for large crowds,” explained Simone Conner, director of Island operations for Make-A-Wish BC & Yukon. “This event usually brings a lot of vendors and guests together into a single room, and we obviously can’t do that right now.”

UnWined has been taking place on Vancouver Island since 2016. Past events have raised more than $300,000 to date – enough to completely fund all of the wishes granted to Vancouver Island children battling critical illness.

ALSO READ: Victoria teen battling leukemia granted wish for new fishing boat

Instead of the traditional tasting event and silent auction, this year’s event will allow anyone interested the chance to participate, with a big prize package up for grabs. A number of businesses have signed on, allowing participants to not only support this non-profit organization but also local businesses.

“This is win-win-win. Taking part is easy and has the ideal effect of supporting everyone involved,” Conner explained. “Each of the businesses taking part has come together with the goal of granting one magical Island wish by fundraising throughout the summer. So we’re helping bring in business, they’re giving back to Make-A-Wish to help us grant wishes to kids battling critical illnesses, and one lucky patron will walk away with a huge prize package.”

Taking part in #UnWinedOutside is easy. Participants can choose which of the 21 different Island food or beverage businesses they wish to support. While there, participants are required to snap a photo to post to Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #UnWinedOutside2020 before Aug. 20. One lucky winner will be chosen to receive a backyard party packaged, complete with patio furniture, valued at more than $3,500.

A 50/50 draw will also be open to all B.C. residents, closing Sept. 30 and an online silent auction will take place in September, with those details yet to be announced.

For more information on the campaign and participating businesses, go to makeawishbc.ca/unwined.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.