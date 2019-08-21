Salvation Army cribbage tournament brings joy to the Port Hardy community

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS It was group photo time after all the prizes were handed out at the seventh annual cribbage tournament at the Salvation Army in Port Hardy last Friday.

It was quite the enjoyable afternoon at the Salvation Army in Port Hardy last Friday.

The seventh annual cribbage tournament was taking place in the back room, where eight players battled it out to see who would take home some great prizes.

This year, Save On Foods donated a $100 gift card and a $50 gift card, A&W donated four certificates for teen burger combos with rootbeer mugs, homemade pies were donated by Cathy Swain, Danny Coon donated six loaves of homemade bread and 30 bannock with Rogers golden syrup, and Diane Toth donated five jars of homemade jam.

While Darlene unofficially swept the entire tournament with seven straight wins, as an employee of the Salvation Army she wasn’t able to collect any prizes, so the winners all received extra gifts this year.

The cribbage tournament was about more than prizes, though.

Michael Winter, Community Ministries Supervisor Lighthouse Resource Centre, said it was all about “promoting sober, clean, and healthy activities for the residents of our great community.”

He noted the tournament shows that people can “have fun and do things without the use of alcohol or drugs. Everyone is always laughing and having a good time, and there’s a sense of belonging, a sense of purpose, and fellowship. They get together, they play together, and there’s so many positives that come out of this.”

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter