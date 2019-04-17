Snowbirds arrive on Vancouver Island for annual spring training

VIDEO: Acrobatic air team back in Comox for annual spring training

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds have arrived in Comox for their annual spring training.

The military aerobatics team arrived Wednesday afternoon at 19 Wing Comox. They will get settled in the area and begin practice (weather dependent) at 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. weekdays and 10:05 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20.

For their full schedule, click here.

They are set to practice in the area in order to prepare for the upcoming airshow season until May 7.

Click the video below to see their arrival to 19 Wing:


erin.haluschak@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
B.C. cyclist braking stigma on addiction from coast to coast

Just Posted

Gil’s Girls win Harvey Walkus Memorial Ball Hockey Tournament in shootout

This year the tournament was held at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena on April 12-14.

LETTER: Homelessness in Port Hardy

“Let’s have that discussion on homelessness in Port Hardy.”

Op-ed: BC’s ferry system

“For years, people living in these communities have been ignored”

Tri-Port Wild hand out year-end awards

The Tri-Port Wild had three all female teams playing minor hockey this year.

Port Alice residents’ input on changes to health centre gets ignored

In ending her letter, Bjarnason called this proposal “an agreed upon model of care.”

UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Vancouver Island restaurant among Canada’s most sustainable eateries

Locals in Courtenay only B.C. or small city establishment to make the top six list

Federal government extends deadline to make Trans Mountain decision to June 18

The National Energy Board endorsed an expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline on Feb. 22

Prince George sweeps to first-ever BC Hockey League crown

Spruce Kings beat Vernon Vipers 3-1 in the Okanagan Wednesday for 13th straight playoff win

Hwang’s first MLS goal lifts Whitecaps to 1-0 win over LAFC

Vancouver picks up first victory of season

Child-proof your windows ahead of warm weather: B.C. expert

Fifteen children were taken to BC Children’s Hospital for falls in 2018

B.C. trucker pleads guilty to lesser charges in fatal Manitoba crash

Gurjant Singh was fined $3,000 and given a one-year driving prohibition.

Study links preschool screen time to behavioural and attention problems

The research looked at more than 2,400 families

Island man guilty of child porn charges, Crown alleges 250,000 images

Psychiatric assessment requested by Crown, sentencing to be set June 4 in Nanaimo court

Most Read