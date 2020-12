Families came outside and lined the streets to watch the parade.

Santa waves during the EMS Parade in Port McNeill on Sunday, Dec. 20. (Bill McQuarrie photos)

Sirens blared in Port McNeill on Sunday evening (Dec. 20) as police, firefighters and paramedics paraded through the town in honour of EMS workers.

Families came out and lined the streets to watch, practicing social distancing and following health guideline rules while enjoying the show.

See Bill McQuarrie’s photo gallery below

CommunityParade