The Fall Fair is returning to the North Island in September

The Fall Fair is returning to Port Hardy in September after being cancelled for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Submitted photo)

The committee overseeing the Mount Waddington Regional Fall Fair is excited to announce that the fair will return this September, after a two-year absence due to the Covid pandemic.

As the last scheduled fair was to be held in Port Hardy, we are planning to go ahead in Port Hardy with the usual fair dates of the weekend after Labour Day – in this case Sept. 10-11, 2022.

Facilities have been booked, and now we need volunteers to help us plan a safe, exciting, and fun event. As usual we already have a crew planned to do the heavy set-up and take down, so now we need folks of all sorts to help with planning themes, decorating, publicity, booth rentals, entertainment and extra events, exhibit entries, and recruiting and managing volunteers.

You can choose to come to meetings to help us with planning, or you can just volunteer to help during the week of the fair.

The first meeting will occur in several weeks, so we are looking for volunteers to let us know who you are and when you are available for a meeting. Also, we are hoping that businesses small and large (home-based and storefront) and non-profit groups will consider planning to rent a booth space at the fair – what a great way to remind the public that you are still out there, and still going strong (and even make some much-needed cash!) Anyone interested in renting a booth is also welcome to be in touch with us for information.

One last request: if you have an idea for a major display your business, club or school could bring to the fair, or would like to sponsor a special contest/display/activity, please be in touch. We should have room for everyone and everything – we are looking forward to some new and exciting ideas.

To volunteer, or for more information, please contact the Fleetons at 250-956-0452, or email fleeton@telus.net.

