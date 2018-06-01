TimberWest is once again hosting the First Nation Cultural Art Showcase Program

TimberWest has extended the deadline from Friday May 25 to Friday June 8.

Are you a North Island First Nation artist who is interested in having their artwork put on display?

If so, TimberWest is once again hosting the First Nation Cultural Art Showcase Program, and they are looking for three artists to represent one of each of the three major language groups on Vancouver Island.

The three artists will create 8-12 pieces of commissioned work for TimberWest, and they will have an opportunity to showcase some commissioned work and their own art catalogue at a two week art show at the Royal BC Museum in Victoria (RBCM).

An opening reception will be jointly hosted by the RBCM and TimberWest at the event.

Additional perks of the program include media coverage, photography and videography, travel compensation and accommodation for the opening reception and more.

To apply, artists must:

Provide a 250 words or less piece about themselves and their art. Include a photograph of themselves with the art work.

Include a sample of artwork as a link, PDF or JPG.

Commit to dates – June 21st, one full week in July or August, and two full days in mid-September (firm dates to be provided once artists are selected).

Applications can be sent to Art@TimberWest.com.

If you are interested in applying, please don’t hesitate! TimberWest has extended the deadline from Friday May 25 to Friday June 8.

– Gazette staff

