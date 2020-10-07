Old photos found under a bridge near the Pioneer Inn. (Cheryl Braun photo)

Tons of old photographs found scattered under a bridge near Port Hardy

“Why would they be dumped like that?”

It’s a real mystery, one that has left few clues so far.

After seeing a post on social media indicating there were a bunch of old photographs left under a bridge near the Pioneer Inn by Port Hardy, Cheryl Braun knew she couldn’t let them be destroyed and went and dragged her sister along to collect them before they ended up being disposed of as garbage.

Braun told the North Island Gazette she would love some help in finding the owners of the photographs. “The history [behind] them is amazing… I just love family history and didn’t want [them] destroyed.”

She added there’s a few photographs with names of people on them, “mostly just first names, photographer stamp names (so locations), that sort of thing.”

After investigations into the names fell through, Braun is still no closer to figuring out the mystery behind where the photographs came from than when she first started.

“Why would they be dumped like that?” she wondered. “They must have been all stored together, so who is missing them? Where did they come from?”

Anyone with tips or questions about the photographs can contact Braun via Facebook or by email at cefbraun@gmail.com.

The photos found under a bridge near the Pioneer Inn all cleaned up. (Cheryl Braun photo)

Local mom delivers north Island’s first home birth baby in 30 years, in the middle of a pandemic

