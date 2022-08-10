Tour de Rock ‘bike rodeo’ fundraiser takes over Port Hardy Recreation Centre parking lot

The North Island’s Tour De Rock rider, Port Hardy RCMP Cst. Kyle Dornan, hosted a bike rodeo/barbecue fundraiser in Port Hardy on Saturday (Aug. 6).

Dornan says the training for the roughly 1,200 km Cops for Cancer bike ride (Port Alice to Victoria) has been going “pretty good” as he’s been able to make it down island for longer rides with the team. He also noted fundraising has been going well, stating, “a lot of people showed up for the barbecue today, which was awesome.”

Roughly 50-60 people came out to have fun and support the all-day bike rodeo, and Dornan was thrilled by all the participation. There’s also going to be a golf tournament fundraiser coming up that’s been planned for Sept. 17 at the Seven Hills Golf and Country Club.

“Bring your clubs and come on out, shotgun start, and there’s likely going to be a roast beef dinner,” he said, noting there’s going to be other activities like a raffle, draws, prizes and a silent auction.

“I really appreciate all the support from the North Island,” he added. “Luckily enough I have a good team at the detachment who are helping me out, and we have some local people here who have been doing a great job assisting me with everything.”

It has been three years since the last full Tour de Rock ride was held to raise funds for pediatric cancer research and family supports. The tour, an iconic Island staple that draws riders mainly from the law enforcement and emergency services communities, but also from the greater community and media, was cancelled in 2020 and 2021, with alumni riders picking up the fundraising slack.

The Canadian Cancer Society will be pulling out all the stops for the 25th anniversary tour this fall and the lead-up to it.

To follow the riders, donate to the cause or learn more about the programs, visit tourderock.ca.

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPTour de Rock