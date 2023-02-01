Victor’s Secret Fashion Show makes triumphant return to Port McNeill for 10th anniversary

Tyson Whitney Photography Eric Moffat rocked out in the John Deere Bra at the 10th annual Victor’s Secret Fashion Show in Port McNeill on Saturday night. See more on pages 12-13. (Tyson Whitney photo) Tyson Whitney Photography

Written by Cheryl Verbrugge (Victor’s Secret organizer)

I can’t even say “WOW, North Island!!!” because it is way bigger than that now.

So many people from all over the island came to the event, and so many others from all over B.C. support Victor’s Secret in other ways, such as supporting our raffles or by donating.

Words cannot possibly express my appreciation and gratitude for everyone that makes our event a success.

I am extremely overwhelmed and immensely grateful by the generosity of everyone. Saturday night’s event shattered our record by a long shot, raising over $19,500. This money is going to help so many more North Island cancer patients.

In the past 12 years, Victor’s Secret has helped over 87 people and three organizations. Now, raising over $71,000 and donating over $48,000.

Like I said last night, to think of our very first event; we had no idea if anyone would even show up. Little did we know we would be continuing on and celebrating our 10th annual show. These shows are not possible without so many people.

A huge thank you to:

Committee

Julie Perreaux, Tammi & Keith Beek, Leighann Ruel, Janice Ellis, Colleen & Vern Ehlert, Brenda Wiggins, Ginny & Nate Rutherford, Dino Datos, Kendra Parnham –Hall, Sarah Jorgenson, Kathy Walker and Steve Verbrugge.

Sponsors

Timberland Sport Centre, Dalewood Beer & Wine, Lasota Contracting Ltd., Kendra Parnham-Hall, Hall’s West Contracting, Vechos Restorations, Shana Marshall, Town of Port McNeill, All Store Mini Storage, IGA, Tyson Whitney – North Island Gazette, Mike Leonard – North Island Overland, Monk Office Supply, Coastal Community Credit Union & Insurance, Gayle Cowan, Allison Shepherd, Darren & Joanne Rowsell, Betty Sheaves, Ann-Marie Baron, Sylvia Mossey, Shop-Rite, Steve & Nancy Gilette, The Window – Heather Brown & Sonya Strang, Amanda Brady – Silver Icing, Steve Amos, Heather Sindaco, Kathy Harder – Coastal Waves, Gaby Wickstrom, Karen Stewart, Bono & Manke Families, BF Delivery, Peter Barratt, Joanne Parker, Travis Rudy, Dwayne & Terry Rudy, Mary Addison, Courtney Cox, Colin Hunko, Dean Hunchuk, Dacen Brooks, numerous anonymous sponsors, Ministry of Forest – Social Committee, Chris & Boni Sharpe, Mickey Brown’s family and friends, Juliane Domeier – In Memory of Frankie, Janine Croy, Angela Miner – Epicure, North Island Timing Association, Progressive Diesel, Annetta Murgatroyd, Jill Bjarnason, Mugz 2.0, Sue Bell, Bonnie & John Barrett, Miranda Berry, Evelyn McLaughlin & Heather Mohan, Carol & Stan Hall, Margie McMahon, Charmed Charcuterie and Hyde Creek Petro Canada.

Ticket Sales

Timberland Sports & Dalewood Beer & Wine.

Models

Colin Hunko, Chris Miner, Phil Thibaudeau, Eric Moffat, Wajahat Farooq, Jesse Lloyd, Reece Lloyd, Aaron Lauritsen, Eric Head-Chen, David Jack & Sam Turnau.

Music -Mike Leonard.

Emcee -Hanna-Ray Rosback.

Designated Drivers

Kai Verbrugge, Ashlyn Walker and Dino Datos.

And finally – all of our supporters, thank you EVERYONE from the bottom of my heart!

