TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO Port Hardy Pride Society teamed up with North Island College for a rainbow flag unveiling on Friday.

VIDEO: Pride flag unveiled at North Island College in Port Hardy

Festivities included a barbecue, cupcakes, buttons, and rainbows flags for people to wave proudly.

The Port Hardy Pride Society teamed up with North Island College to host a pride flag unveiling on Friday, June 14.

The event featured speeches from NIC’s Caitlin Hartnett, Elder in Residence Maggie Sedgemore, Port Hardy Councillor Treena Smith, and more.

Festivities included a barbecue lunch, cupcakes, button making, and tons of rainbows flags for people to wave proudly.

As for Port Hardy holding its first ever Pride Day later on this summer, the pride society is still working on finalizing a date for the event.

