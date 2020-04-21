A woman on her horse along Second Avenue in Qualicum Beach on Tuesday, April 21. (Carol Michayluk photo)

Woman, horse enjoy a neigh-bourhood stroll down the streets of Qualicum Beach

Empty streets offer chance for alternative transportation

There was some horsing around spotted in Qualicum Beach early Tuesday morning.

An unknown lady was seen with her horse casually trotting down Second Avenue, enjoying the carless road. Observers said she was careful enough to follows the rules of the road as she reined in her horse by a stop sign at the Second Avenue and Beach Road intersection.

READ MORE: Parksville man parks horse during liquor store pit stop

The incident was photographed by resident Caroly Michayluk.

“I don’t know who the rider was but it put a smile on my face,” said Michayluk. “I think the horse rider stopped by French Press first to pick up a coffee then did her saunter around town.”

qualicum beach

Most Read