HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Kids had the opportunity to explore different boats on World Oceans Day.

World Oceans Day celebrated at Carrot Park

Despite the rain community comes together for ocean fun

Despite the rain children and community members came out to celebrate World Oceans Day at Carrot Park in Port Hardy.

Pacificus Biological Services, Canadian Coast Guard, Quatse Salmon Stewardship Centre, Living Occeans Society, Department of Fisheries and Oceans, Canadian Wildlife services and the Mother Goose Literacy Bus all participated in the day with informative booths and displays.

The event ran from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and included beach walks and fun activities for kids and families.

The Wagalus School Dancers opened the event with cultural dances, including the Salmon Dance, with blessings and speeches given by Calvin Hunt and Mervyn Child.

Check out the photo gallery below!

 

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO The Orca was out to say hello during World Oceans Day celebrations.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Mother Goose Literacy bus entertained children during World Oceans Day at Carrot Park in Port Hardy.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Kids appreciate the view of the ocean at Carrot Park during World Oceans Day.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO The Canadian Coast Guard showed off some cool stuff at Oceans Day on June 8.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Kids get a chance to check out all of the different boats at World Oceans Day

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO The Wagalus School Dancers perform at World Oceans Day.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Mervyn Child gives a speech at the ceremony during World Oceans Day on June 8 at Carrot Park.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Drummers play and sing during the ceremony at World Oceans Day in Port Hardy.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Wagalus School Dancers perform during World Oceans Day celebrations.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Calvin Hunt dances with Lil Amigos children during World Oceans Day celebrations.

Dr. Evelyn Voyageur receives an honorary doctorate

