Wounded Warrior Run 2020 meet and greet at the legion

The Wounded Warrior Run 2019 team leaving Port Hardy. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

Not all injuries are visible.

That’s the idea behind the Wounded Warriors Run BC fundraiser, which is coming back to Vancouver Island for the seventh year in a row.

The Wounded Warrior Run BC is a relay-style run down island that raises funds and awareness for Wounded Warriors Canada.

The Wounded Warrior Run BC is now in its seventh year and has become the largest fundraiser for Wounded Warriors Canada on Vancouver Island.

Join the Wounded Warrior Run BC team at the Royal Canadian Legion in Port Hardy on Sunday, Feb. 22 at 7:00 p.m. for a meet and greet with the runners and get a chance to sign the flag they will be carrying down island. Everyone is welcome, please come out and meet the riders and support staff.

