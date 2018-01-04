Tyson’s Thoughts: Back in the saddle again

Here’s some things you can expect from me in the new year.

For the first time in over two years, there was nothing written by me in an issue of the North Island Gazette.

It was a pretty great feeling.

Many a time have I dreamt of being able to just sit down and read North Island news without my byline being involved, and it was a real treat to kick back and see what was happening in the communities without my involvement.

I also want to say a quick thank you to everyone who had kind words for me while I was on vacation, apparently Tyson’s Thoughts is pretty popular, which really blows my mind. I never expected anyone to read it when I first started writing weekly columns last year, so with that said, now that I’m back in the saddle again, you can expect to see my thoughts on the commentary page regularly.

Here’s some things you can also expect from me in the new year.

– Port Hardy Multiplex coverage. Big shocker I know, but I think this project is a very interesting idea for the community of Port Hardy, and it also has strong ties to the future of the local skatepark;

– Legalization of marijuana. Come on, this is the kind of story that journalists dream about. A drug that has been outlawed for so long will finally become legal in 2018, and our editorial team will be making sure to provide you with all the up-to-date information needed;

– Minor hockey games. I work weekends specifically so I can cover local sporting events, and I try my hardest to cover as many home games as I possibly can (I make numerous trips all over the Tri-Port every weekend to catch games), as I feel the kids deserve to be acknowledged for all the hard work they put in;

– Council meetings. I cover roughly four council meetings a month, sometimes more, and it’s always fascinating to me to see how town business is being conducted. If you are interested in what your local government is up to, make sure to check out the Gazette as we get right to the heart of the matter every single week;

– Community events. I routinely attend annual events like the Victor’s Secret Fashion Show and the Wounded Warrior Run, and 2018 will be no different. We will show up at your event, and if you want to get the word out, feel free to tip us off by emailing reporter@northislandgazette.com if you have an event coming up that you would like to publicize;

– Breaking news. Thanks to technology, we can now post news as soon as it breaks on our website/facebook. Wondering about a forest fire? Cougar attacks? Highway closures? Check out our website. It is always current and up-to-date.

Anything else you would like to see us cover?

Crime?

Arts and Entertainment?

Business?

I’m all ears, you can email me at editor@northislandgazette.com or give me a call at 250-949-6225 ext. 1303 and I will be more than happy to discuss the North Island with you.

Check out www.northislandgazette.com every Thursday for brand new Tyson’s Thoughts.