Tyson’s Thoughts

My thoughts are back this week, just in time for the holiday.

Speaking of holidays, I’ll be on vacation as of Dec. 22, and I’m looking forward to spending some downtime with my family. Christmas is my favourite time of the year, and I’m very fortunate I get to spend it with my relatives, which is something I don’t take for granted.

Anyway, with that little introduction out of the way, let’s discuss a few topics.

Christmas story contest winner

Congrats to Eagle View Elementary School Grade 6 student Brooke Hobson for winning the Gazette’s Christmas story contest! Brooke’s piece really stood out amongst the 40-50 entries we received, and we all agreed in the office that her story was the best. Brooke followed the word count guideline we requested, her story had a strong beginning, middle and an end, and she even threw in some great social commentary about a homeless shelter being placed next to city hall. Enjoy the gift basket, Brooke, it was well earned.

COVID-19 pandemic

It’s been a bizarre 2020. At the end of 2019, I set a bunch of new year’s resolutions for myself to follow (go to the gym more often, eat healthier, watch less TV, etc. etc.) but after COVID hit, all my resolutions went out the window and I chose to just enjoy the quiet solitude that comes with social distancing. I also said I wouldn’t judge myself for breaking all of my resolutions. Not judging oneself is really important. Beating yourself up on the inside is not healthy at all, and the majority of the time will just make your life worse. You’re not a failure if you don’t stick to your new year’s resolutions, look at it more so as a lesson about mental fortitude.

With that said, I’m signing off for the rest of 2020.

Tyson Whitney is an award-winning journalist who was born and raised in Port Hardy. His family has lived in Port Hardy for more than 40 years. He graduated with a degree in writing from Vancouver Island University in 2008. Email: editor@northislandgazette.com