Accomplished celtic fiddle player coming to Gate House Theatre

Celtic fiddle player Pierre Schryer will be coming to the North Island to put on a socially distanced concert.

Schryer’s tour started on Nov. 20 in Sooke, and he will be in Port McNeill at the Gate House Theatre on Nov. 21 playing live at 7:00 p.m.

“It’s a solo tour, I usually tour with my guitarist,” said Schryer. “We were set to do a full five month tour last March when we got the news of the COVID pandemic.”

Schryer added he is fulfilling all the gigs on Vancouver Island and will be following all the health protocols that have been directed province-wide by Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“The shows are gonna be exciting because I’m gonna be playing with some backing tracks from my old albums… I’ll be playing live fiddle and talking to people and telling stories about the background of the tunes,” he said, noting that he’s never been to Port McNeill before. “It’s the first time ever being up there, and I hear lots of great things about the Gate House and Gord Oppen (Technical Director for the Gate House) and I look forward to meeting new people and playing for new people.”

Limited seats are available, you can purchase them online HERE

You can find Schryer online at his website HERE

About Pierre

Pierre Schryer is one of Canada’s leading traditional fiddlers. A recipient of numerous titles and awards including Canadian Open Fiddle Champion, Grand Masters Champion, Violoneux Championnat, and North American Irish Fiddle Champion, Pierre truly captivates an audience with his energy and genuine warmth. His ability knows no bounds, covering styles from Irish, Scottish, Québecois, and Cape Breton to Canadian Old Time, American Swing and more.

As leader of his self-titled group, Pierre Schryer Band built an international reputation as one of Canada’s most well respected traditional music ensembles by touring throughout Canada, the USA, Ireland, Europe and the UK since the mid-90’s. Pierre has shared the stage with dozens of internationally renowned colleagues in the traditional music scene and has performed with numerous orchestras across Canada with his acclaimed Symphony Pops show. Of his six recordings released on his own label New Canadian Records,“Blue Drag” was nominated at the 2004 JUNO Awards for best Roots and Traditional (Group) Album of the Year, “Mélange” at the 2008 Canadian Folk Music Awards for Instrumental Solo Album of the Year, and “2 Worlds United”, a brilliant duo album with top Irish button accordionist Dermot Byrne, was distributed by Claddagh Records. Pierre’s talents extend beyond his musical abilities. An accomplished luthier and artist, he currently performs on one of his own violins and creates the cover art and design for his recordings. Pierre was the Artistic Director of the “Canadian Celtic Celebration,” a festival presented in Thunder Bay, Ontario for 16 years.

In 2019, Pierre Schryer teamed up with guitarist Adam Dobres and released a duo album called “Mandorla,” which features an eclectic array of musical gems from across the globe including traditional and contemporary tunes in various styles from far reaching places including Canada, Ireland, Algeria, Brazil, Quebec, and more. The album was recently nominated for two awards at the Canadian Folk Music Awards, and for one award at the Western Canadian Music Awards.

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ConcertsLive music