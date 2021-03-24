From left: Bono, Penelope Cruz and David Oyelowo will lend their voices in an animated series to raise awareness about the importance of vaccine access. The ONE Campaign announced Wednesday that the series “Pandemica” will launch Thursday. (AP Photo)

From left: Bono, Penelope Cruz and David Oyelowo will lend their voices in an animated series to raise awareness about the importance of vaccine access. The ONE Campaign announced Wednesday that the series “Pandemica” will launch Thursday. (AP Photo)

Canadians lend voices to Bono’s animated ‘Pandemica’ series on vaccine importance

Actors Patrick J. Adams and Karine Vanasse are among the stars who’ve teamed up with U2 lead singer

Canadian actors Patrick J. Adams and Karine Vanasse are among the stars who’ve teamed up with U2 lead singer Bono for a new online animated series about the critical need for global access to vaccines.

The “Pandemica” mini episodes start streaming Thursday on the website and YouTube channel of the ONE Campaign, a global health and anti-poverty organization co-founded by Bono.

A news release on the project says less than one per cent of vaccine doses administered globally have gone to people in low-income countries.

It adds that a handful of wealthy countries, including Canada, have deals for enough vaccines to inoculate their entire populations and still have more than one billion doses left over.

The episodes highlight vaccine inequities and run less than a minute in length, some in English and some in French.

Adams, known for his starring role on “Suits,” has a quick cameo as a furry creature on a TV news program discussing the implications of vaccine hoarding.

And Vanasse, who starred on the series “Cardinal,” voices a robot who gets denied access to the vaccine.

Other Canadian stars who voice characters in the series include actor Calum Worthy, and singers Melissa Bedard and Beyries.

The cast also includes Bono, Connie Britton, Penelope Cruz, David Oyelowo, Michael Sheen and Wanda Sykes.

Andrew Rae illustrated the series and Titmouse company did the animation.

“‘Pandemica”s animated world animates a simple truth — that where you live shouldn’t determine whether you get these life-saving shots,” Bono said in a statement.

“Even while many of us still wait our turn, we need to commit to making sure that billions of people around the world aren’t left at the back of the line. It’s the right thing to do, obviously, but it’s also the only way out of this pandemic for all of us. If the vaccine isn’t everywhere, this pandemic isn’t going anywhere.”

The series is part of ONE’s ONE World Campaign, which calls for a global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cruz said she wants everyone who watches the animated series to “use their voice and take action” to ensure that no one gets left behind.

The episodes will be released in several countries including Canada, the United States, Nigeria, South Africa, Senegal, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Resident Alien’ plans to return to Ladysmith for season 2

Just Posted

Mowi has applied to the court to be allowed to transfer fish into two of their Discovery Islands pens to let the salmon grow to marketable size. (Photo supplied)
Fish farmers in court today arguing for Discovery Islands injunction

DFO, conservationists will argue tomorrow against putting more fish in the pens slated for closure

RDMW Chair Andrew Hory (left) Presented Operations Manager Jeff Long with multiple awards earned va qualifications and for his high marks in the Local Government Administration Program at Capilano University. (North Island Gazette 2018 file photo)
RDMW Chair talks two years in office and what the future holds for the region

“Like every organization the RDMW has challenges…”

The Regional District of Mount Waddington is in for another all-day power outage, tentatively scheduled for July 22. (North Island Gazette file photo)
All-day planned power outage coming for North Island

The power is expected to be out on Thursday, July 22 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sparx Skate Sharpening in the North Island Mall. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
VIDEO: North Island hockey memorial opens at Sparx Skate Sharpening

Dylan Dirom put the memorial together to help grow the game locally and give back to the community.

Mowi Canada West was part of the presentation to the Strathcona Regional District board. (Mowi Canada West photo)
Salmon Farmers ask Strathcona Regional District for support

Directors ask why industry hasn’t already pivoted to closed containment

Seiners fill the waters between Comox and Nanoose Bay during roe herring fishery. File photo, Pacific Wild
VIDEO: DFO investigates alleged illegal dump of herring in Deep Bay

Herring fisherman says dump is normal practice

Photo of Ma Cecilia Loreto, 47, who was killed on March 17, 2021. Two people have been charged in her death, police announced March 24, 2020. (IHIT handout)
Man and teen charged after body of woman, 47, found burned in Burnaby park

The body was found in Greentree Village Park, ablaze in a what crews initially thought was just a brush fire

John Horace Oughton, known as the “paper bag rapist,” (pictured in a 1987 photo) was denied parole at an online hearing this week.
Notorious B.C. ‘Paper Bag Rapist’ denied parole yet again

The sexual assaults on the women and children took place in B.C.’s Lower Mainland in the 1980s

(The Canadian Press files)
Northerners paying disproportionate ICBC premiums compared to claim costs: FOI data

Ratio of premiums paid to claims received is $1.96 for north compared to $1.35 for Lower Mainland

The Thomas family. From l-r: Parker's mom, Krista, sister, Morgan, Parker, brother, Harris and dad, Scott. (YouTube video screenshot)
Clearwater’s Parker Thomas wants to be a YouTube star, and you can help

In just a few days, the video has been viewed over 4,000 times

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 climb continues with 716 cases Wednesday

71 new virus variant positive tests in the past 24 hours

Brianna Sarita Lozano, 46, was found dead in Beacon Hill Park on March 3. (Brianna Sarita Lozano/Facebook)
Police make moves in Victoria homicide investigation

Brianna Sarita Lozano, 46, was found dead in Beacon Hill Park on March 3

FILE – An entomologist displays a dead Asian giant hornet, a sample brought in from Japan for research, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. Researchers are looking for unique ways to collect data as COVID-19 puts a dampener on the field research season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Elaine Thompson
Meet the B.C. man seeking to destroy those giant hornets

Paul Van Westendorp and his team will be searching in the Fraser Valley and on Vancouver Island for nests

Comox Valley RCMP released these photos of a suspect in a hammer attack along the Rotary Trail in Courtenay, March 15.
Teen arrested in connection to multiple unprovoked B.C. hammer attacks

A 17-year-old Comox Valley youth was arrested on Tuesday and is in police custody

Most Read