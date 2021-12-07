Darius Rucker to headline Sunfest 2022

Get ready country music fans, because Sunfest will be back in 2022 and bigger than ever.

Wideglide Entertainment, which runs the Sunfest Music Festival over the B.C. Day long weekend, announced next year’s headliners on Tuesday morning, Dec. 7, just in time for gift-givers to get ready to tick their favourite country music fan off their lists.

Coming to Laketown Ranch for the festival are Darius Rucker on Saturday, July 30, Billy Currington on Friday, July 29, Dallas Smith on Thursday, July 28, Hardy on Sunday, July 31 and Kip Moore opening for Rucker on what’s sure to be a sizzling Saturday night.

Other performers who have also signed on to take the Sunfest stage as it comes back from its COVID-19 hiatus are Rodney Atkins on July 28, Orville Peck and Madeline Merlo on July 29, Mackenzie Porter on July 30 and Randy Houser on July 31.

Also on the schedule for after party performances are James Barker Band on Saturday night, Hunter Brothers on Sunday night and Aaron Pritchett on Friday night.

Rucker will be a familiar name to any country music fan, having released his first country album in 2008, which spawned four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country chart, plus 10 No. 1 singles at country radio. He won his third Grammy Award for Best Solo Country Performance with his nine times platinum version of Old Crow Medicine Show’s ‘Wagon Wheel’, one of the top five best-selling country songs of all time.

Music aficionados might also recognize Rucker from his pre-country career as lead singer and rhythm guitarist of Grammy Award winning band Hootie & the Blowfish.

More performers will be named in the coming months to fill four days of live music across four stages at the 250-acre Laketown Ranch outside Youbou. The site will also boast a festival village with food, vendors, activities, full-service bars, VIP area, flush toilets, showers and more.

Don’t wait to get those tickets when they go on sale at 10 a.m. on Dec. 10 at www.sunfestconcerts.com. Because of provincial health orders, the venue is restricted to 50 per cent of normal capacity. Proof of vaccination will also be required for entry.

