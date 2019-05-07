Disney slates Fox films, ‘Avatar’ pushed another year

James Cameron’s long-delayed ‘Avatar 2’ will now open in theatres in December 2021

The long wait for more “Avatar” films will go on a little longer.

The Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday laid out its plans for upcoming 20th Century Fox films. James Cameron’s long-delayed “Avatar 2” will now open in theatres in December 2021 instead of its most recent date of December 2020. The two subsequent “Avatar” sequels will move to 2023 and 2025, respectively.

READ MORE: New Disney Star Wars theme park lands set opening dates

Disney said its next batch of “Star Wars” films will begin arriving in theatres in 2022, and then in 2024 and 2026.

A number of Fox films were delayed. “Ad Astra,” with Brad Pitt, has been pushed to September. “The New Mutants” was pushed from this summer to April next year.

Steve Spielberg’s “West Side Story” will open in December next year.

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Award offered, then rescinded for ‘American Pie’ singer

Just Posted

Locals come out to support Autism Walk 2019

Applewood Ford gratefully donated the lunch to those who participated in the walk.

Coastal Community Credit Union barbecues for a great cause in Port Hardy

“It’s become a community event now and it’s a fun day”

North Island MLA Claire Trevena promises better road conditions in the North Island

“Ministry staff will continue to monitor the roads closely to ensure they are safe and reliable.”

LETTER: Port Alice Health Centre Changes

“What a difficult situation they have placed our ambulance personnel in!”

North Island College’s 2019 Nanwakolas Council Corporate Golf Challenge now accepting registration

Event takes place June 7 at Storey Creek in Campbell River

Nanaimo-Ladysmith Green win sends message to other parties that climate issue a winner

Paul Manly received 37.4 per cent of the vote

Hot cars hide dirty money, B.C. organized crime investigation shows

Buying and selling super-cars an international money laundering tactic

MP’s office surveys constituents about salmon restrictions

Rachel Blaney’s office is winding up a survey with local businesses to… Continue reading

Wolf attacks dog in Vancouver Island First Nation community

Pet owners in Tofino and Ucluelet urged to be wary of predators

Man charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Calgary woman, toddler

Bodies of 25-year-old Jasmine Lovett and 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson found in the Rocky Mountains

More gasoline, less bitumen in Trans Mountain pipeline, B.C. premier urges Trudeau

John Horgan asks B.C. Utilities Commission to investigate why B.C. drivers pay more

Surrey showcases police car for a city force B.C. has not yet approved

The Surrey RCMP has declined to comment

Band isn’t the same after mariachi frog ornament stolen in B.C.

Nanaimo RCMP ask public to keep a look out for metal decoration stolen April 16 on Stewart Avenue

New Westminster votes to remove statue of ‘Hanging Judge’ Matthew Begbie

City councillors voted 4-2 in favour of moving the statue from outside provincial court to new location

Most Read