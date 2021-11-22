‘Eagle Eyes’ to rock out the Gate House Theatre in Port McNeill

‘We’re looking forward to going up there and playing for everyone’

Are you ready for an exciting night of live music featuring a tribute band covering the Eagles greatest hits?

If so, you’ll want to get a ticket and head to the Gate House Theatre in Port McNeill on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 8:00 p.m. to see Eagle Eyes rock out on stage.

Eagles Eyes features band members Jack Gunderson, Jason Dunajski, Ray Harvey and Kenneth Ermter, and Harvey noted this will be the first time the entire band will be playing further up island than Campbell River.

“About seven years ago we started playing gigs and we’ve just kept on going from there,” he said, noting they’ve toured all over the Pacific Northwest throughout the years.

“We’ve got over an hour and a half of the Eagles best stuff — we’re going to start with the greatest hits and then branch off into their later songs after that,” he confirmed, adding they will be playing 22-23 of their most popular tunes.

“We’re looking forward to going up there and playing for everyone, and there’s not many hits that we don’t do,” he laughed. “Everybody is going to hear their favourite.”

Tickets are $30 in advance HERE and $35 at the door. COVID-19 passports are required to enter the theatre.

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ConcertsLive music