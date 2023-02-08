Fusion of hip-hop, waacking, breaking, popping, and contemporary dance returns to North Island

The BC Movement Arts Society (BCMAS), based in Sointula on Malcolm Island, B.C., returns with its North Island Contemporary Dance Series featuring Canadian and international dance artists. Photo contributed

The BC Movement Arts Society (BCMAS), based in Sointula on Malcolm Island, B.C., returns with its North Island Contemporary Dance Series featuring Canadian and international dance artists.

Bringing urban and rural together, BCMAS is one of the few professional dance organizations based in, and serving, rural and remote communities in Canada. Entering into their second season, they are continuing to expand their series by featuring diverse and acclaimed dance artists from British Columbia, Ontario, USA, Israel and Poland.

To kick-off the 2023 dance series, BCMAS is bringing the unique and compelling style of OURO Collective that brilliantly fuses hip-hop, waacking, breaking, popping, and contemporary dance as their foundation. Each street dancer has trained with the original founders of their respective dance styles and brings specific knowledge to the group aesthetic. OURO is dedicated to creating performances that explore the full range of possibilities and identities the group represents.

“For those who know OUROs work, there is no doubt that the collective is pushing boundaries by amalgamating the complexities of street dance and contemporary dance… honing their ability to keep audiences on their toes by using the most visceral and sensational aspects of both styles.” – DH NEWS

Performing in the North Island for the first time, this highly entertaining mixed program of dynamic works and dancers considers how changes in our urban landscape affect personal memory and cultural amnesia, and how an erased past affects future generations.

“We are overjoyed to be able to showcase and share with the North Island the superb, innovative and versatile OURO Collective and the exceptional artistry of the collective’s dancers/choreographers Rina Pelerin, Shana Wolfe, Eric Cheung, Ash Cornette and Ganna Martynova. Hailing from Vancouver, OURO Collective opens our 2nd annual dance series serving this remote, yet magnificent region of British Columbia,” says BCMAS’ Artistic/Executive Director, Mary-Louise Albert.

OURO creates artistically innovative, socially accessible and community-minded performances through unique amalgamation of street and contemporary dance techniques, and are committed to producing content that extends beyond their immediate social circles or individual dance communities.

They envision breaking down the separation, not just between the disparate arts communities, but between the audience and the performers as well. They honour the true spirit of street dance as an art form that brings people together regardless of their background or dance experience.

Audiences will engage with the familiar aspects of popular dance styles, while being captivated by the elegance of this contemporary fusion. This all-ages show is a beautiful experience of storytelling in motion that everyone can connect with.

Ticket Information, visit: https://www.bcmovementarts.com/projects/ouro-collective or call: 1-604-970-3206

Ticket Information for the Campbell River show only visit: https://tidemarktheatre.com/event/ouro-collective-mixed-program/

The Schedule of performances is:

SUNDAY MARCH 5, 2023 @ 7 p.m. (Campbell River – Tidemark Theatre )

THURSDAY MARCH 9, 2023 @ 7:30 p.m. (Sointula – Athletic Hall )

FRIDAY MARCH 10, 2023 @ 2 p.m. (Sointula – Athletic Hall )

FRIDAY MARCH 10, 2023 @ 7:30 p.m. (Sointula – Athletic Hall )

SATURDAY MARCH 11, 2023 @ 7:30 p.m.

( Alert Bay – ‘Namgis Lawrence Ambers Memorial Rec. Centre )

