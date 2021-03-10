Willow Street Cafe is going to be looking good as the central building in filming of a movie in Chemainus next week. (Photo by Pete Cavanaugh)

Willow Street Cafe is going to be looking good as the central building in filming of a movie in Chemainus next week. (Photo by Pete Cavanaugh)

Hallmark movie crews moving into Chemainus for the week

Filming of The Baker’s Sons being conducted downtown

The cameras will be rolling next week in downtown Chemainus.

A special event permit application by Minute-Road Production Limited for the filming of a Hallmark movie called The Baker’s Sons was approved by North Cowichan during a special council meeting Tuesday night.

Equipment started to arrive immediately on Wednesday, March 10. Filming takes place all next week from Monday, March 15 to Friday, March 19 along the Willow Street block between Victoria Street and Mill Street, with the Willow Street Cafe central to the story and the filming.

“They’re going to be using the building inside and out for the week as well as that block,” said Emily Weeks, managing director of the Chemainus and District Chamber of Commerce, who’s had some direct conversations with crew members.

“So far everyone from the crew’s been awesome keeping me informed what’s going on.”

The block will remain open for the duration of the filming, with some possible restrictions as directed by crew. The road will be entirely closed on Friday, March 19 from 2-8:30 p.m. while filming is in progress.

The choice of Chemainus for the filming is particularly good news for the tourist-based community that’s been especially hard hit by the pandemic. All COVID protocols will be followed. There will also be two full-time COVID-19 protocol compliance monitors on site.

“It does seem like they have a really well thought-out plan,” said Weeks.

There’s been short notice within the community, but everything is coming together quickly now, including the necessary approvals.

“The reason this special event application came before council – they don’t always need to – is because the duration of the event filming exceeds 72 hours or three days, which is part of the Delegation of Authority Bylaw,” noted Tammy Isaachsen, North Cowichan’s communications and engagement coordinator.

Willow Street Cafe will be closed throughout the week, as the film crews take over the premises.

“It’s pretty exciting,” said manager Naomi Sampson.

But fans of Sampson’ expecting to see her in a cameo role will be disappointed. She will be steering clear of the site, as will the rest of the regular staff.

“All in all, this is an exciting opportunity and this will help toward tourist recovery when things open up again,” enthused Weeks.

There will be about 80 people staying in the Best Western Plus Chemainus Inn while utilizing the restaurants and amenities in town.

The public will be prohibited from using the parking spaces located on Willow Street adjacent to the film site throughout the week.

Information handouts were being distributed to businesses and residences throughout the area surrounding from Waterwheel Crescent to just south of the Chemainus Theatre on Chemainus Road.

Other parking lots in the vicinity are being used by crews. Work trucks and washrooms will be situated at the Chemainus Theatre parking lot, the Western Forest Products parking area for cast trailers and crew parking and also the Anglican Church parking area.

Pedestrians are also advised there will be minor disruptions for those making their way along Willow Street for up to a couple of minutes at a time.

If the filming helps put Chemainus back on the map during COVID and afterwards in even the smallest way, it will be a win-win for the community.

And, besides, “I’ve always thought that block was perfect for Hallmark,” reasoned Weeks.

RELATED: Resident Alien brings Vancouver Island to the small screen with January premiere

RELATED: Netflix transforms Saanich recreation centre into hospital for filming

CommunityEntertainmentfilmingMovies

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Filming locations in Chemainus.

Filming locations in Chemainus.

Willow Street Cafe will gain notoriety in filming for a Hallmark movie next week. (Photo by Pete Cavanaugh)

Willow Street Cafe will gain notoriety in filming for a Hallmark movie next week. (Photo by Pete Cavanaugh)

Part of the block on the opposite side of the street from the Willow Street Cafe that will form some of the backdrop for filming. (Photo by Pete Cavanaugh)

Part of the block on the opposite side of the street from the Willow Street Cafe that will form some of the backdrop for filming. (Photo by Pete Cavanaugh)

Previous story
Piers Morgan quits ‘Good Morning Britain’ over Meghan Markle remarks

Just Posted

A plane’s fuselage is seen through the canopy of forest at a crash site on Addenbroke Island, B.C. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says a decision to continue flying in poor weather led to the float plane crash that killed four people and injured five others. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Royal Canadian Air Force, 442 Squadron
Pilot’s decision to fly to B.C. fish camp in poor weather led to 4 deaths, says TSB

Report indicates floatplane left Vancouver airport on July 26, 2019 and crashed into Addenbroke Island

Nineteen salmon farms in the Discovery Islands were given 18 months to vacate, causing shock and uncertainty in the industry. (Photo courtesy Grieg Seafood BC)
Eight salmon farm employees terminated due to Discovery Islands decision

“We are doing everything we can to stop the damage.”

(Village of Tahsis photo)
Tahsis will have access to eight new licensed child care spaces

Provincial funding will help set up nearly 340 licensed child care spaces on Vancouver Island

The sea otter pup rescued in Port Hardy that was sent to the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre in Vancouver. (Davida Hudson photo)
Quatse the abandoned sea otter pup recovering after Port Hardy rescue

Rescued sea otter pup survives flight to Marine Mammal Rescue Centre in Vancouver

Port Hardy Twinning Society file photo
Future of Port Hardy’s Twinning Society still to be decided

The society needs volunteers to “make the partnership stronger for the future.”

Nurse Alexa Bisaillon waits with needle prepped for her next immunization patient at Wakas Community Hall on the Tsulquate Reserve. (Zoë Ducklow photo)
North Island First Nations’ vaccination clinics a success

Vaccines arrived on the North Island after a long year of physical… Continue reading

(Black Press Media files)
160,000 individuals, couples still waiting to receive their BC Recovery Benefit

Finance ministry says that 2.3 million people have applied so far

Corey Hurren, 46, rammed through a gate at Rideau Hall and headed on foot toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s home at Rideau Cottage while heavily harmed on July 2 last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Man who rammed Rideau Hall gate with truck sentenced to six years in jail

Corey Hurren, 46, had faced 21 weapons charges and one of threatening the prime minister.

Mounties are now using What3Words digital location to help people pinpoint their whereabouts when lost or injured. The app tells you a three-word label for every 10-foot square on the planet. (What3Words)
RCMP now using app to track people lost, injured in B.C.’s backcountry

‘All they have to do is click a link and we’ll be able to pinpoint where they are,’ says RCMP

B.C. Attorney General David Eby removes his mask to debate changes to rental housing legislation in the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2021. (Hansard TV)
Rent freeze, construction rules fuel housing shortage, B.C. NDP told

B.C. Liberals vote against new ‘renoviction’ restrictions

B.C. scientists have discovered that death cap mushrooms have learned to live off the roots of Garry oak trees. This means the mushroom has adapted, spread itself farther, and can now also be found anywhere Garry oaks grow. (Adolf and Oluna Ceska photo)
Death cap mushroom evolves to survive off B.C. native tree species

Notoriously poisonous mushroom can now be found near the base of Garry oak trees

Willow Street Cafe is going to be looking good as the central building in filming of a movie in Chemainus next week. (Photo by Pete Cavanaugh)
Hallmark movie crews moving into Chemainus for the week

Filming of The Baker’s Sons being conducted downtown

Southern resident orca calf J58, born to mother J41 in September 2020, is confirmed to be a female. (Photo by Jeanne Hyde/Center for Whale Research)
It’s a girl: Gender revealed of second orca calf born to J Pod last fall

Six-month-old southern resident orca J58 photographed from shore March 6

(File)
Police tase man allegedly trying to stab people with uncapped needle in Vancouver

Police said the man resisted arrest

Most Read