“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who lives in Los Angeles, announced his cancer diagnosis in March 2019, in a July 20, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek dead at 80 after long battle with cancer

Trebek had been fighting pancreatic cancer

‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek has died at the age of 80 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Trebek had been fighting Stage 4 pancreatic cancer at the time of his death. He first announced his diagnosis on March 6, 2019.

According to Jeopardy!, which the Canadian-born Trebek had hosted since 1984, the host died peacefully at his home on Sunday morning (Nov. 8), surrounded by family and friends.

Trebek had announced earlier this year that if his current treatment didn’t work to cure his cancer, he would not try again.

In his memoir, “The Answer Is…Reflections on My Life,” the Sudbury, Ont.-raised TV personality had written that “quality of life was an important consideration” in the decision.

The seven-time Emmy Award winner said he and his wife, Jean Currivan, and their two children had “a good cry” when he told them.

Trebek added he’d “lived a good, full life,” knew he was nearing the end of it, and was “not afraid of dying.”

READ MORE: Alex Trebek says if current cancer treatment doesn’t work, it might be his last

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Democrat Joe Biden to be the 46th president of the United States in historic election

Trump refuses to concede, threatening further legal action on ballot counting

Waivin' Flags bus ready and waiting to be able to drive people to Campbell River and back. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Wheels on the bus ready to go ‘round and ‘round from Port Hardy to Campbell River

After a long, busless six months, the Tri-Port area is once again connected to down Island

Members of the Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary participate in search and rescue training in the fall of 2019. The federal government is financing the purchase of two new vessels and equipment for two auxiliary units in the Nisga’a and Ahousaht Nations. (Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary photo)
Two B.C. Indigenous Coast Guard auxiliary units receive big financial boost

Federal government invests $525,000 for search and rescue vessels and equipment

Port Hardy mayor Dennis Dugas receives the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s Port Hardy poppy campaign. Right, Port McNeill mayor Gaby Wickstrom receives the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s Port McNeill poppy campaign. (District of Port Hardy Facebook photo/Gaby Wickstrom Facebook photo)
A father’s service: memories of dad hit close to home on Remembrance Day

North Island mayors reflect on how the war shaped their fathers, and in turn themselves.

Kwakiutl First Nation is hosting a mini business school for up to 20 Indigenous people with the aim of increasing Indigenous led entrepreneurship. (Kimberly Kufaas photo)
Mini Indigenous business school coming to Port Hardy

Applications for the free business program are being accepted now

B.C. Premier-elect John Horgan listens during a post-election news conference, in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. VOTES 2020: The latest results as mail-in ballot counts continue

A few of the 87 B.C. ridings that were too close to call will be finalized through mail-in ballots

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who lives in Los Angeles, announced his cancer diagnosis in March 2019, in a July 20, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek dead at 80 after long battle with cancer

Trebek had been fighting pancreatic cancer

(File photo)
RCMP: Suspect arrested after Vancouver Island man threatened with gun

Confrontation took place on job site in Parksville

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau, left, and local candidate Jeremy Valeriote, second left, listen to Jules Anderson, who said he was living in a homeless shelter, after a campaign stop in Squamish, B.C., on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. A judicial recount is coming for a race in the British Columbia election after mail-in ballots put the Liberals ahead by only 41 votes, in an upset to the Greens. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Judicial recount coming in B.C. seat where Liberals upset Greens by 41 votes

Seat would have been the Greens’ first off Vancouver Island

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. Government photo)
Lower Mainland residents face new restrictions after another 567 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C.

Surging cases prompt new restrictions and stern warning

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Saturday, November 7, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
COVID-19 continues to surge in parts of Canada, new daily high reported in Ontario

Multiple spikes raised the national tally of confirmed cases to 259,136

Dover Bay Secondary School in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)
High school in Nanaimo reports COVID-19 exposure

Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District advises of case at Dover Bay Secondary School

The six-week trial of RCMP officer Jason Tait was held in Nelson at the Capitol Theatre because the courthouse could not accommodate a jury under COVID-19 restrictions. File photo
Nelson jury finds RCMP officer Jason Tait not guilty of manslaughter

The decision came on Nov. 6 after a five-hour deliberation

Most Read