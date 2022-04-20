Australian comic Jim Jefferies is coming to Victoria’s Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on Sept. 22. (Photo by Bonnie Jo Mount/Washington Post)

Jim Jefferies brings standup show to Vancouver Island in September

Moist Tour stops at Victoria’s Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on Sept. 22

Jim Jefferies of Comedy Central is officially on tour and will be making his way to Greater Victoria this September.

The Moist Tour includes a stop at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on Sept. 22.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (April 22) at 10 a.m., and a special fan presale began Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The 45-year-old comic from Sydney, Australia has become one of the most popular and respected comedians of his time, with sets that are both provocative and thought-provoking.

He was honoured as stand-up comedian of the year at the Just for Laughs Festival in summer 2019 and began his Oblivious Tour later that year – making his way through Europe and North America.

His ninth stand-up special, Intolerant, came out on Netflix in 2021 and he currently hosts his own podcast, I Don’t Know About That with Jim Jefferies.

To purchase tickets visit selectyourtickets.com and for more information head over to jimjefferies.com.

