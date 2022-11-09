Justin Trudeau, shown with host Brooke Lynn Hytes, is swinging by the “werkroom” on the upcoming series “Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Bell Media **MANDATORY CREDIT**

Justin Trudeau, shown with host Brooke Lynn Hytes, is swinging by the “werkroom” on the upcoming series “Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Bell Media **MANDATORY CREDIT**

Justin Trudeau to appear on ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ spinoff series

PM the first world leader to visit the RuPaul-founded competition series

Justin Trudeau is swinging by the “werkroom” on an upcoming spinoff of “Canada’s Drag Race.”

Producers of the drag queen competition series say the Prime Minister will make a special appearance on “Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World.”

He’s the first world leader to visit the RuPaul-founded competition series, which has more than a dozen global spinoffs in countries including Sweden, Australia, Mexico and the United Kingdom.

An image from the set showed Trudeau beside Toronto drag queen and host Brooke Lynn Hytes in a segment where the contestants receive inspiring words before the episode’s main challenge.

Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World” expands beyond the Canadian borders of the regular series, inviting nine international drag queens to vie for the crown as Canada serves as host country.

Episodes begin showing on Crave starting Nov. 18.

“Drag Race” also announced guest judges for this season who include TV personality Jeanne Beker, “Canada’s Drag Race” winner Priyanka and Juno-winning singer Anjulie.

—David Friend, The Canadian Press

