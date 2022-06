Celtic Celebration photos by Debra Lynn

The Mount Waddington Highland Dancing Association returned with style for its annual Celtic Celebration dance recital on Saturday, May 28 at the Civic Centre in Port Hardy.

The Port McNeill show on May 29 was postponed due to the all-day power outage.

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DanceLive theatre