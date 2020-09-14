A scene from Season 9 of the hit Discovery channel reality show Highway Thru Hell. (Highway Thru Hell photo)

New season of Highway Thru Hell kicks off with snowstorm on Coquihalla

Show filmed on Hope area highways is top favourite among Discovery channel viewers

The hit reality show filmed on the highways surrounding Hope and the tow truck drivers who brave treacherous conditions on these roads is back for a ninth season.

Tow truck driver and business owner Jamie Davis is sitting in the truckers seat for the ninth season of Highway Thru Hell, which premieres Sept. 14 on the Discovery channel. The ninth season starts off with an episode titled ‘Dead Man’s Curve’ where operators face the first snowstorm of the season and Davis, together with a new tow truck operator from Ireland, deal with a ‘torn-up semi on a dangerous corner.’

Season 9, with 18 episodes, is the show’s largest season to date. It’s a hit with viewers around the world, and was rated the number one program on the Discovery channel a news release stated. The show has spawned two spin-off programs – Heavy Rescue: 401 and Mud Mountain Haulers.

The show was able to go through post-production during the COVID-19 pandemic, a news release stated, due to the putting in of ‘sweeping health and safety measures.’

After the sudden passing of Ken Monkhouse earlier this year, condolences streamed in from viewers and tow truck drivers from around the world. Monkhouse, a Hope resident who worked for Jamie Davis as well Mario’s Towing, passed away from a heart attack on the night of May 24.

Read more: Ken Monkhouse, ‘Monkey’ on Highway Thru Hell TV show, passes away

Highway Thru Hell’s ninth season airs on Mondays at 7 p.m.

Coquihalla Highwayhighway chaosHope

