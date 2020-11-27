Emma Garriott is releasing her second album titled ‘Sad White Girl Angst.’ (Emma Garriott / Facebook photo)

North Island musician releases second album titled ‘Sad White Girl Angst’

“When you hear it, I want you to feel like your best friend in the whole world is sitting beside you’

Local North Island recording artist Emma Garriott will be releasing her second album, Sad White Girl Angst, along with a music video, tomorrow (Nov. 28).

The album contains 14 songs of various genres including rock, pop, singer-songwriter, and ballad.

“When you hear it, I want you to feel like your best friend in the whole world is sitting beside you with their arm over your shoulder telling you everything will be okay,” said Garriott via news release. “I hope my music can make people feel comforted, understood and safe.”

Garriott noted that these days the music scene is quite unforgiving and difficult to break into “especially since COVID-19 has made live gigs impossible. Still, as a local artist I think it is important to make my presence known. Making music is my passion and I want people to hear what I create and feel like they can connect with me even if I’m not a million-dollar artist from LA. The stories I tell I want them to be real reflections of a Canadian Island girl. If you hear or learn of other local artists, writers, and creators please consider supporting them as well so we can continue to build up a thriving local community even in these hard, isolated times.”

She added that if you asked her what exactly makes her music special, “I guess I would say that it is honest. Everything I create I want it to be true to who I am and what I believe down to each note in the melody. I asked my best friend what made my work special when I was trying to figure out what to write and she said ‘Your music reaches down and touches your soul.’”

Most people when they hear her music comment on how her vocals “sound like a Disney princess, or maybe some other artist they loved from many years ago,” she said. “Some people comment on how my lyrics are deep. If you listen to my music I don’t know what you will enjoy, or not enjoy about it, but I hope that if you do, it will reach down and touch your soul as well.”

About Sad White Girl Angst

The album is separated into three parts each with complete stories of their own to tell.

Part 1 is a personal emotional expression with some pop songs, a hard rock song, a soft song accompanied with piano and classical guitar, and a Broadway esc ballad.

Part 2 is addressed to others, complete with some slow pop, a commentary on social media and society put to a sweeping melody, the story of my best friend and I, and something like a love song.

Part 3 is the resolution; it has a singer-songwriter style song with my piano and a local guitarist, a piano ballad love song, a folk style song about happiness and healing and a comedy song to round out the album.

About Emma Garriott

When she was 5, Garriott learned to play violin. She started writing songs when she was 8. Since then she has written countless songs alongside multiple books. Apart from music and writing, she works as a youth worker for young First Nation’s women. She has a fluffy dog, a fluffy cat, and lives with her partner in Northern Vancouver Island.

My goal with music is the same as it is with my job as a youth worker. To present myself honestly and kindly and empower others to do the same.

Contact Emma to purchase the album

Facebook – Emma Garriott

Email – emmagarriott.author@gmail.com

Web – emmagarriott.ca

Music

