The North Island Concert Society returns with a performance from the Marc Atkinson trio

A familiar face returns to Port Hardy on Feb. 5 to do the concert which was cancelled in 2019 due to terrible weather and cancelled ferries.

The North Island Concert Society has had Marc Atkinson several times in its long history – both as a founding member of the Bills (formerly the Bill Hilly Band) and as the leader of the Marc Atkinson trio. After more than two decades of musical output, Marc is readily identifiable. He is first and foremost a masterful acoustic guitarist who combines lyricism, rhythmic precision and technical mastery into a distinctive guitar voice. That voice is further defined by Atkinson’s significant talents as a composer of lush and melodic original works. From blindingly fast pyrotechnics to dreamy ballads, Atkinson serves up a banquet of music that draws from classical, jazz, and roots traditions. Oh, and he’s a very funny presence on stage, both in terms of his droll anecdotes but also in the sly humour that can infuse his playing.

His virtuosity and compositional strengths are showcased in the recordings and live performances of the Marc Atkinson Trio, the internationally renowned acoustic trio described by the late CBC Radio host Jurgen Goethe as “one of the top ten of the world’s working string trios.” Atkinson is arguably as well known for his contributions to Canada’s roots/acoustic music super group, The Bills, where he “explores his mandolin personality,” while also contributing guitar instrumentals, vocals and original compositions. One of the group’s founding members, Atkinson is featured on all five of The Bills’ CDs, including two Juno nominated albums.

Atkinson is the recipient of many awards. He is currently the recipient of the 2021 Canadian Folk Music Award for “Instrumental Solo Artist of the Year”. He is a Juno winner and winner of two Western Canadian Music Awards, including a nomination for Outstanding Album Award. His CD, The Marc Atkinson Trio II, was voted one of the top five albums in North America by Acoustic Guitar Magazine, and his music has been published in Guitar Player Magazine.

The concert is at the Port Hardy Civic Centre on February 5, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at Cafe Guido, Island Dawn’s in Port McNeill, and Gail Neely in Port Alice. Phone 250-956-0452 for more information.

COVID precautions: attendees must bring proof of their DOUBLE vaccinations and wear a mask at all times except when seated during performance.

