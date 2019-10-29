SUBMITTED PHOTO The Wardens will be performing in Port McNeill Nov. 14 at the Gate House Theatre!

The Wardens are coming to the Gate House Theatre!

The trio has released 2 full-length albums and 1 EP.

What happens when you put three national park wardens together and then add superb musicianship, haunting harmonies, and chilling tales from men who’ve spent their lives protecting and conserving the most rugged of places – the wilderness of Canada’s mountain national parks? You get critically acclaimed Banff folk/roots trio The Wardens. And they’re hitting the road and will be in Port McNeill at the Gate House Theatre Nov. 14!

ABOUT THE WARDENS

With performances equal to the mastery of the ranger trade, The Wardens’ mountain music – blending folk, roots and western styles – is a piece of Canadiana reflecting the pristine wilderness of the Rocky Mountains. The trio has released 2 full-length albums and 1 EP to-date with the most recent being their album Sleeping Buffalo, released in 2017.

THE WARDENS UPCOMING TOUR DATES

November 8 – Sayward, BC – Sayward Heritage Hall

November 9 – Port Alberni, BC – Char’s Landing

November 10 – Duncan, BC – Duncan Showroom

November 11 – Victoria, BC – House Concert

November 14 – Port McNeill, BC – Gate House Theatre

November 15 – Powell River, BC – Max Cameron Theatre

November 16 – Quadra Island, BC – Heriot Bay Inn.

Previous story
‘Emotional’ Margaret Atwood receives rare honour from the Queen

Just Posted

The Wardens are coming to the Gate House Theatre!

The trio has released 2 full-length albums and 1 EP.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Autumn day

“I woke up on Tuesday to calm waters and headed down to the inlet”

North Island Bantam Eagles send Kerry Park Islanders packing in home opener

“Overall I think the coaching staff was happy with the result”

North Island Rising: Online trolls have no character

“The closed minded, monosyllabic trolls were having nothing to do with dialogue”

Port Hardy artist Tim Alfred wins People’s Choice Award

“It’s very exciting to see this work be recognized”

B.C. to overhaul emergency procedures for wildfires, floods

Province to begin consultation tour and work with municipal and Indigenous communities

Miller nets 2 as Canucks lay 7-2 drubbing on Panthers

Vancouver boosts record to 7-3-1

VIDEO: Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel to come to Vancouver boat show

Twiggy, along with her trusty lifeguard Rusty, will be performing a variety of tricks daily

Alberta babysitter drops human rights complaint against kids’ father

Man had alleged that two parents discriminated against him based on age, gender, family status

Case of missing B.C. senior with Alzheimer’s renews call for Silver Alert

BC Silver Alert co-founder says the first 12 hours a person is missing is critical

Canadians get a D in physical activity: report card

Many Canadians don’t get the 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity per week

California wildfires erupt in LA, burn in wine country

Nearly 200,000 people under evacuation orders after fire that broke out last week in Sonoma County

Secondary home rules are killing family farms, B.C. protesters say

B.C. Liberals demand changes to NDP agriculture restrictions

Vancouver cemetery to allow strangers to share graves

Practice would start in 2020

Most Read