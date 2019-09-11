The Jason Momoa TV series “See”, which was shot in the Campbell River area, will debut on Apple TV+ on November 1. Photo courtesy of Apple

Trailer released for Jason Momoa TV series filmed on Vancouver Island

‘See’ will debut on Apple’s new streaming service on Nov.1

A television series shot on Vancouver Island will be released on Nov. 1, Apple announced yesterday.

“See,” which stars Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard was filmed in locations near Campbell River including Strathcona Provincial Park.

The series is billed by Apple as an epic drama. It “is set 600 years in the future after a virus has decimated humankind and rendered the remaining population blind. When all humanity has lost the sense of sight, humans must adapt and find new ways to survive.”

Momoa, who is best known for his roles in superhero flick Aquaman and as Khal Drogo in “Game of Thrones” said his role as Baba Voss in “See” is his favourite to date.

“This show was the greatest thing I’ve ever worked on,” he said in an Instagram post on Sept. 10. “(I) can’t wait for the world to see it come November.”

“See” is directed by Francis Lawrence, who also directed the final three Hunger Games movies. The series is written by “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight.

RELATED: Aquaman star spotted around Campbell River as production ramps up on See

The trailer was released on Sept. 10 during an Apple event, where the tech company announced new products and technologies, including its new streaming service, Apple TV+, which will go live on Nov. 1.

“See” is among a number of shows that will debut when the streaming service goes live, including “The Morning Show,” about a morning TV show starring Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell, “Dickinson,” a dark comedy about poet Emily Dickinson and “For All Mankind,” which imagines what may have happened if the Soviet Union was first to the moon.

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Indigenous, two-spirit couple from Alberta wins Amazing Race Canada

Just Posted

North Island Eagles finish tryouts, players and coaches ready for new season

The Eagles rep hockey tryouts finished off with dryland combine testing on Saturday in Port Alice.

North Island Rising: SNC Lavalin – Liberal Party

“the Prime Minister takes a problem of his own creation and makes it far worse”

Community Futures Mount Waddington’s Gazette Christmas Hamper barbecue fundraiser

Check out next week’s Gazette to find out how much money was raised at this year’s bbq.

Raz: Creating his own Chemainus in the North Island

Ever since he arrived in Port Hardy, Raz has kept himself busy over the years by adding more murals.

Mount Waddington Fall Fair takes over Port McNeill

The regional Fall Fair, this year held in Port McNeill, has been around for nearly 50 years!

VIDEO: Federal election campaign begins with leaders in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

Trudeau has asked governor general to dissolve Parliament and send voters to the polls on Oct. 21

Student’s online wordplay leads to school-threat investigation in Kamloops

A teen was investigated for making a social media threat against a school

Trump marks another 9-11 anniversary with war still raging

It’s been 18 years since commandeered planes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City

B.C. Starbucks co-workers replace stolen bike for Iraqi teen seeking asylum

An 18-year-old from Iraq was working at Starbucks when he learned his bike was stolen from the patio

Elementary school in Westwold, B.C., enrolls minimum six kids to stay open

‘We need them to stay until September 30,’ the superintendent said

NDP drop B.C. candidate over social media comments

Thompson-Nicola-Cariboo NDP Candidate Dock Currie asked to step down

Trailer released for Jason Momoa TV series filmed on Vancouver Island

‘See’ will debut on Apple’s new streaming service on Nov.1

Woman, 26, charged in YVR luggage thefts

Miriam Tremblay is charged with seven counts of theft under $5,000

Indigenous, two-spirit couple from Alberta wins Amazing Race Canada

Anthony Johnson and James Makokis plan to continue fundraising for a cultural healing centre

Most Read