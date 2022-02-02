Vancouver Island Symphony artistic director Pierre Simard is stepping down at the end of the 2021-22 season. (Photo courtesy Dirk Heydemann)

Vancouver Island Symphony conductor stepping down

Pierre Simard says after 14 years with the symphony it’s time to ‘pass the baton’

Vancouver Island Symphony artistic director and conductor Pierre Simard is stepping down.

Simard issued a statement through VIS today saying after 14 years with the symphony he will be leaving his position at the end of the 2021-22 season.

“After careful thought and consideration, time has come to ‘pass the baton,’” he said. “I would like to express my gratitude to everyone at the VIS, for 14 wonderful years of music-making. Musicians, staff and boards of directors have shown an unwavering dedication to the growth and thriving of our professional symphony orchestra. Their resilience is extraordinary and will be a formidable asset for the orchestra’s upcoming seasons, under new artistic leadership.”

The e-mail went on the say that “musicians and audience members will be celebrating Pierre’s contribution to the Vancouver Island Symphony over the next few months.”

The VIS’ next concert, Slavonic Sweets, takes place Feb. 12 at Nanaimo’s Port Theatre.

