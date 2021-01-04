Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle (center) sings “Ordinary Day” with a virtual choir of 200 physicians from all over Canada. The video draws attention to A Dollar A Day Foundation, which supports those suffering with mental health and addiction issues. (Screenshot/YouTube)

Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle (center) sings “Ordinary Day” with a virtual choir of 200 physicians from all over Canada. The video draws attention to A Dollar A Day Foundation, which supports those suffering with mental health and addiction issues. (Screenshot/YouTube)

VIDEO: 200-physician choir sings to benefit mental health, addiction recovery

Led by Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle, the video calls attention to mental health needs

Who knew Canada’s doctors could carry such a coordinated tune?

Phoenix Chamber Choir hosted The Canadian Physicians Virtual Choir to benefit mental health and addictions organization, A Dollar a Day Foundation. Uploaded on New Year’s Eve, the video brought together 200 socially-distant physicians – about 50 from B.C.

The choir, via Zoom, sings “Ordinary Day,” Great Big Sea’s 1997 folk hit.

The five-minute rendition includes special guests, such as Great Big Sea’s own Alan Doyle, Come From Away’s Romano DiNillo and and indie rocker Josh Ward of Hey Rosetta!

RELATED: International virtual choir project features Kootenay soloist

“When we were first approached about this project, we knew we wanted to be involved as we had already started our own physician’s choir, Vox Panacea,” said Nicholle Andrews, artistic director of Phoenix Chamber Choir.

“With online rehearsals, we’ve helped physicians and their families manage stress, stay healthy, recharge and engage with each other through singing.”

This certainly isn’t Phoenix Chamber Choir’s first foray into virtual choirs. Their YouTube channel, approximately 7,700 subscribers strong, hosts a number of pandemic-related parodies such as a tribute to Billy Joel’s “For The Longest Time,” which is by far their most popular video at 2.6 million views.

The “For The Longest Time” cover earned praise from the “Piano Man” himself, who emailed a note of approval after the video hit its first million views.

READ MORE: On the year’s darkest day, animated ‘Light’ in concert by Elektra Women’s Choir

Phoenix Chamber Choir was founded in 1983 and is based in Vancouver. The choir has recorded and released 11 CDs throughout its history.

A Dollar a Day Foundation seeks to support those suffering from mental health issues and addiction that don’t have the support they need to get on the road to recovery.

 

@ashwadhwani
adam.louis@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

#wereinthistogetherArts and EntertainmentCoronavirusmental health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nuu-chah-nulth storyteller kicks off virtual 2021 Women’s Winter Yakfest series on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Screenshot of the Facebook post from the Kwakiutl Emergency Management Team announcing positive COVID-19 test. (Kwakiutl Emergency Management Team Facebook)
Kwakiutl First Nation confirms positive COVID test

‘Unfortunately, COVID-19 lives and goes wherever it wants…’

Kathleen Cheetham on the Taunton Online Workshops set, shooting “Sewing for the Plus-size Petite: Tops & Tummies”. (Marsha Elkind for The Taunton Press)
Port Alice businesswoman turns setbacks into plusses

Cheetham always enjoyed sewing and sewed on the side for extra income.

Chris and Taylor Doughty welcomed their son into the world at 1:54 a.m. on New Year’s Day at the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. (Courtesy of Island Health)
Vancouver Island’s New Year’s baby born in Nanaimo two hours after midnight

Gerald Patrick Doughty weighs 9 pounds 12 ounces

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. on Oct. 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
‘We will no longer sit on the sidelines,’ says North Island mayors on fish farm phase out plan

Concerns and outrage over federal decision on Discovery Islands’ open-net pen farming continue

The Island Aurora leaving Port McNeill in 2020. (Zoe Ducklow | Gazette)
Low tides, power outages, and BC Ferries do not mix well

Ferry turned back from Sointula because ship-to-shore power cord was too short

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2018, file photo, moderator Alex Trebek speaks in Hershey, Pa. Sony Pictures Television said Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, that Trebek’s final “Jeopardy!” episodes will air the week of Jan. 4, concluding with a special tribute on Friday, Jan. 8. The longtime and beloved host died of pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8 at age 80. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Trebek’s last new ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes airing with a tribute

It was unexpected that the episodes taped in late October would be his final ones,

Cold Tea Restaurant. (Google Maps)
Vancouver restaurant faces backlash, accused of hosting party on New Year’s Eve

COVID restrictions meant the restaurant could not host parties of any size

Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle (center) sings “Ordinary Day” with a virtual choir of 200 physicians from all over Canada. The video draws attention to A Dollar A Day Foundation, which supports those suffering with mental health and addiction issues. (Screenshot/YouTube)
VIDEO: 200-physician choir sings to benefit mental health, addiction recovery

Led by Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle, the video calls attention to mental health needs

B.C. Hydro rates are set to potentially increase by almost 3 per cent beginning in April, pending a decision from the B.C. Utilities Commission. (File)
What will cost more in 2021 in B.C.?

Hydro, Fortis rates go up, as does minimum wage

NDP leader John Horgan greets Coquitlam-Burke Mountain candidate Fin Donnelly in Coquitlam, B.C., Tuesday in the final days of his snap election campaign, October 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS
B.C. NDP nets $1.5 million in taxpayer subsidies to political parties

Conservatives, Rural B.C. party join B.C. Liberals, Greens in per-vote payments

Office towers are shown from Bay Street in Toronto’s financial district, on Wednesday, June 16, 2010. A new report by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says the average amount paid to the country’s top chief executives in 2019 was down from 2018, but was still more than 200 times the average worker compensation.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrien Veczan
Ottawa urged to ban CEO bonuses if wage subsidy paid and add top COVID tax bracket

A strong stock market recovery should mean that half of executives will see the same or higher payouts, experts say

Workers are seen at a check-in counter at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Airlines say a slew of questions remain around the federal government’s decision that requires returning passengers to first show negative results on COVID-19 tests taken abroad. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Airlines slam ‘confusion’ new COVID-19 testing rules create for carriers, passengers

Transport Department has yet to provide a list of foreign agencies whose tests are considered acceptable

Boutique owner Dena Fyfe (inset) filed multiple complaints about maskless gatherings at the Riverside Calvary Church, which leases space in the same Langley complex where her business is located. (special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley church fined second time for ignoring B.C.’s COVID ban on gatherings

Defiance is ‘blatantly obvious,’ says owner of neighbouring business, who filed complaints

FILE – Construction cranes tower above condos under construction near southeast False Creek in Vancouver on February 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. property values went up 4.2% in 2020 as most homeowners see ‘moderate increases’

Every region in B.C. reported a zero to 10 per cent increase in valuation, although individual cities differ

Most Read