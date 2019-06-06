Photo Neal Dangerfield

WATCH THE VIDEO: Sonny and Cher reunite on Vancouver stage

Iconic performer, 73, tells older to women to “keep kicking ass”

Vancouver got to its feet May 30 to celebrate megastar Cher.

The iconic entertainer – Academy, Grammy, Emmy and Golden Globe winner – performed for a sold-out crowd at the Rogers Arena 14 years after Living Proof, The Farewell, in 2005, was one of the highest grossing concert tours in history.

The show sparkled with all of Cher’s signatures – nine costume changes, elaborate sets, and daring a daring dance and acrobatic troupe.

In a poignant segment she sang two duets alongside videos featuring her one-time partner and husband Sonny Bono, saying it’s something she’s wanted to do for many years.

The 73-year-old also spoke directly to her female fans, telling young women to pursue their dreams and older women “to keep kicking ass.”

