One of three signs along Highway 97 in West Kelowna that were vandalized. (Contributed)

‘Fascist’: Vandals strike People’s Party of Canada election signs in Okanagan

The signs read ‘Fascist?’ and ‘Elect a Fascist?’

The People’s Party of Canada has had three of its signs along Highway 97 vandalized with claims of fascism directed at the party.

The signs, along Highway 97 in West Kelowna, target the party’s Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidate Allan Duncan. The signs were spraypainted and now read, “Fascist?” and “Elect a Fascist?”

Duncan said he is disappointed about the incident as his party is “pursuing freedom in our democracy.”

“The sentiments and message of the damage is the opposite of my personal convictions,” he said.

“Canada is no longer Canada without freedom. It is something else. The vile label across my name is hurtful and offensive. Our supporters cherish democracy and wish it to thrive. Participation in democratic conversation from a wide range of opinions is necessary for the health of our political system. The message imposed over my signage is opposed to what I believe in and am pursuing in this election. We are seeking to conserve liberty in our democracy.”

Duncan said five signs were also knocked over but he’s unsure if that was intentional or just the wind.

Duncan said that it was Dan Albas’ campaign office that let him know of the vandalized signs.

