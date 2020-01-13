A woman uses her smart phone as apps are shown on an iPad in Mississauga, Ont. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

Can you go 24 hours without screens? Contestants in Hope, B.C., will try

Organizers hope to ‘turn back the tide’ on overuse of screens among residents

Could you survive 24 hours without on-screen entertainment?

That means no cellphones, televisions, laptops or tablets. No gaming. No online chatting. No streaming movies.

A 24-hour screen time challenge, in the style of the popular show Amazing Race, is being planned for Hope residents. The event will take place Friday, Jan. 31 to Saturday, Feb. 1. Various events will be offered around the community beginning on the Friday afternoon.

Teams of up to six people will solve clues and complete various low cost or free tasks in and around Hope — all without the help of on-screen technology.

Anne Todd, chair of the “Amazingest Race” planning subcommittee says teams “will have to survive with their wits and a paper map.”

“In a few short years, we have grown increasingly attached to our technology,” she says. “Too much recreational screen time impacts relationships, sleep patterns, activity levels and is linked to symptoms of depression of anxiety, especially in children.”

READ MORE: Study links preschool screen time to behavioural and attention problems

The screen challenge is just one of several events the committee will be holding in January and February, in an effort to “turn back the tide a bit.”

Each team is going to be assigned a neutral person who will verify completion of the tasks, ensure rules are followed, and carry some of the supplies that will be needed.

To make the event a success, the committee is now looking for team sponsorship and prizes for the winners and runners up. Team sponsorship involves providing branded swag for the team, providing a team liaison as the neutral support person, and could even include offering a corporate vehicle for the team you support.

For more information about how to sponsor, and how to enter, the screen free challenge, contact Anne at 604-217-3111 or email anne.todd@fraserhealth.ca.

READ MORE: Too much time on social media can hurt teens’ mental health: study

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
news@hopestandard.com

@CHWKcommunity
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Disaster Aid Canada raises over $40,000 for Australian wildfire relief efforts
Next story
Temperatures to plummet to -40 C in parts of B.C. amid bitter cold snap

Just Posted

If B.C. adopts year-round daylight time, each East Kootenay town would pick own time zone

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka stopped by a recent regional district meeting to explain

Employers excited for Extreme Education and Career Fair

Job-seekers can bring resumes to the Comox Community Centre on Jan. 23

North Island Bantam Eagles win two more big games on the road

“as a coaching staff, we talk about getting a good jump out of the gate”

LETTER: A big thank you to the Port Hardy Rod & Gun Club

Trap shoots are “one of the many traditions that make this small community special”

Portside dancers show off moves at Christmas recital

The Christmas dance recital was held at the Gate House Theatre on Dec. 13-14.

VIDEO: Vancouver Island stroke survivor using Jeopardy! to relearn reading ability

Retired teacher Joel Rosenau attempting to teach himself what he once taught others

B.C. First Nation grants company temporary access to winterize pipeline site

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say agreement does not soften their position

Temperatures to plummet to -40 C in parts of B.C. amid bitter cold snap

Temperatures will ‘plummet to values not seen in years’

Can you go 24 hours without screens? Contestants in Hope, B.C., will try

Organizers hope to ‘turn back the tide’ on overuse of screens among residents

Disaster Aid Canada raises over $40,000 for Australian wildfire relief efforts

Funds will be directed to Rotary clubs on the ground in impacted communities

Queen agrees to let Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada

Queen says she understands the couple wants to start a new life for their family

One seriously injured in three-vehicle head-on crash near Tsawwassen ferry terminal

BC Ferries says there will be delays unloading

Horse killed, rider injured when struck by train during Kamloops snowstorm

Horse and rider were riding near Kamloops during snowstorm

BC Ferries seeing serious delays after high winds

Additonal sailings added after Sunday cancellations

Most Read