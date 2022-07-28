Fire near Hat Creek Road south of Ashcroft near Highway 1. (Photo credit: Brandi Lynn Zirk)

Fire near Hat Creek Road south of Ashcroft near Highway 1. (Photo credit: Brandi Lynn Zirk)

Firefighters respond to two grass fires west of Highway 1 near Ashcroft

The fires, near Hat Creek Road started after thunderstorm rolled through

Ashcroft Fire Rescue were called to two grass fires that started off Hat Creek Road south of Ashcroft on Thursday evening.

A thunderstorm came through the region at around 8 p.m. on July 28, and lightning was observed in the area.

At 11:15 p.m. a police car was at the foot of Hat Creek Road just off the highway, which remains open to traffic.

Brandi Lynn Zirk, who was on the highway at the time, said the fires did not appear large.

“It looked smouldering and small flames,” she told the Journal. “There was no wind at all. So let’s hope it stays that way.”

The BC Wildfire Service notes that both fires (K20817 and K20818) are near Minaberriet [sic] Creek. Each fire is listed as 0.01 hectares in size.

To view the BC Wildfire Service interactive fire map, go to https://bit.ly/3cOdqhE. To check for highway conditions and closures, go to www.drivebc.ca.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ashcroftbcwildfire

Previous story
Province warns of increased fire risk ahead of B.C. Day long weekend
Next story
PODCAST: 5 hours in Langley leaves 3 dead, two wounded

Just Posted

Kwakiutl Forestry logo
Kwakiutl First Nation partners with North Island Community Forest

Pete Nelson-Smith shakes hands with Zeballos Mayor Julie Colborne. (Village of Zeballos photo)
Zeballos appoints new Chief Administrative Officer

Tanille Johnston is running for Campbell River City Council in the 2022 Municipal Election. Photo courtesy Tanille Johnston
Tanille Johnston hopes to become first ever Indigenous city councillor in Campbell River

Amber Barton in Meditation. (Debra Lynn photo)
BC Movement Arts: Hieroglyphics and gadgetry